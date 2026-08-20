SmartSafe to launch phone security system designed to prevent texting while driving

New Delhi:

SmartSafe is a compact, intelligent device that automatically locks the smartphone when motion is detected. This way, it helps drivers prevent getting distracted while driving. Texting while driving is killing people around the world. Despite growing awareness, thousands of people are losing their lives every year because smartphones have become a distracting element, and drivers keep reaching out for the phone instead of keeping their eyes on the road.

To fight the rising issue, SmartSafe has figured out a smart, compact device, designed to help protect users from any kind of distractions and danger before they strike.

How will the SmartSafe technology work? How safe will it be for the Indian roads?

You may think of it as a smart “start” system with built-in phone security. The car will not move until you put your phone away.

The process is straightforward:

The device uses a small cassette-like compartment that opens with a double press.

Once you stash your phone and close the cassette compartment of SmartSafe, then and only then can you start to drive.

You keep your phone inside, where it starts wirelessly charging, and close the door.

You do not have to trust yourself to stay off your phone, as the system locks it up for you before you even start the trip.

It’s not just for phones, either- depending on how you set it up, it can secure an Apple Watch or smart glasses too.

(Image Source : SMARTSAFE )SmartSafe

SmartSafe cassette player for cars

SmartSafe cassette player for cars is basically set up to make it tough to grab your phone while driving. This is how it works:

You need to double-press or tap to open the compartment.

Then put your smartphone on the built-in wireless charging pad.

Close it.

Once it is locked, you can shift into drive.

(Image Source : SMARTSAFE )SmartSafe

Benefits of a compartment case for a phone/smartwatch/smart glasses:

It is just not about locking your smart device. Here is how the device protects the driver from any distraction:

The compartment is soundproofed to mute notifications, and there is a tinted cover to hide your screen from sight.

SmartSafe supports Apple CarPlay, so you can still use navigation, take calls, or play music without needing to touch the phone.

SmartSafe for two-wheelers

The SmartSafe scooter system only lets you use the throttle after your smartphone is locked in the compartment.

There’s an LED ring in the centre that glows red when empty and green when your smartphone’s inside and charging.

The scooter system’s display shows info like speed and fuel

You have got a special navigation button for projecting directions onto the windscreen as a heads-up display.

It has options for automatic text replies, hands-free Bluetooth calls through your helmet and even tracks riding behaviour through their app.

SmartSafe Console brings a new level of protection for drivers

SmartSafe’s Console adds real strength to the safety game by tying your phone lock right to the car’s start mechanism.

It’s built so that your smartphone, Apple Watch, and even your smart glasses have to be tucked away in the centre console, and you need your seatbelt on before you can even shift into Drive.

UV lighting inside for sanitising your devices

There’s UV lighting inside for sanitising your devices, plus an EMF-shielding battery for good measure. You do not need to fiddle with your smartphone to navigate or chat – just use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The console’s got even more tricks up its sleeve, as it can hook into your home automation system. So, when you pull up, the transmitter might pop open your garage or flip on the lights automatically.

(Image Source : SMARTSAFE )SmartSafe

Tarkan Bastiyali, Founder and CEO of Smart Safe Console LLC (USA) said, "The reason behind SmartSafe is simple: if it saves even one life, it will all be worth it. With India recording the highest number of road-traffic fatalities in the world, I believe SmartSafe has the potential to make a meaningful difference and help save lives.”

Jayant Gupta, Director at Smart Safe Console India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Distracted driving is not a technology problem alone—it is a human-behaviour problem. SmartSafe addresses it at the source by creating a simple physical barrier between the driver and the smartphone. Our vision is to make putting the phone away before driving as natural and automatic as fastening a seat belt. As we work with automotive OEM and Govt in India, we believe this technology can play an important role in building a safer, more responsible driving culture.”

How to use SmartSafe? Guide

The demo makes the process look simple:

You tap in a secure PIN on the infotainment screen

Then give the SmartSafe cassette a double push, and it opens

Drop your phone onto the wireless charging dock and shut the compartment

Once it’s locked up, the drive knob rises, and you are set to go.

If somebody texts you while you are on the move, SmartSafe will automatically reply with your ETA and suggest they call you instead of texting again.

Upgraded safety for secured driving

With SmartSafe, the company is actively looking ahead to upgraded safety. For Indian buyers, the concept looks even more promising if they roll out affordable models for cars, scooters and motorcycles.

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