Driving in dense fog: Follow these simple precautions to prevent accidents Poor visibility due to thick fog is a major safety concern on the roads. To help you stay safe, here are some basic precautions you should take during foggy conditions.

New Delhi:

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district officials released a warning on Tuesday about traveling safely in foggy conditions. They are concerned about the thick fog that is making it hard to see and could lead to more accidents on the roads. Commuters are strongly urged to drive slowly, switch off music systems, and exercise complete caution.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Udit Narayan Pandey, highlighted that winter fog poses a serious hazard, significantly multiplying the chances of accidents on the roads. He stressed that adherence to simple, essential precautions can prevent many accidents.

Key safety guidelines for foggy conditions

Pandey urged drivers to think twice before traveling in foggy conditions unless it's really important. He highlighted that, while getting to a place on time matters, nothing is more valuable than a person's life. If you have to drive in the fog, take it slow and be very careful.

The advisory includes the following specific instructions:

Driving and visibility

Headlights: Always use low beam headlights, even during the daytime, as high beams reflect off the fog and worsen visibility.

Hazard Lights: Use hazard lights to alert vehicles approaching from behind.

Safe Distance and Braking: Keep a safe space between your car and the one in front of you. If you need to slow down, press the brakes lightly to avoid sliding.

Navigation: Utilise navigation applications like Google Maps to stay oriented.

Vehicle Operation

Sound Systems: Make sure to turn off your stereo systems or radios. This way, you’ll be able to hear any cars or vehicles coming nearby more clearly.

Defogging: Avoid using the air conditioner; instead, use a mild heater with the airflow directed toward the windshield to prevent internal condensation. If your vehicle has a defogger, it's best to use it on a low heat setting. Also, leaving the windows just a little bit open can help let out extra moisture and keep the air flowing inside the car.

Window Cleaning: Don’t wipe foggy windows with your hands; instead, use a clean, dry cloth made of cotton or microfiber.

Road Behavior

Do not overtake in foggy conditions. Remain highly alert around broken-down vehicles or those parked on the roadside.

Visual Illusions: It's important to remember that fog can cause things to look different than they really are. When you're driving on two-lane roads in foggy conditions, take your time and stick close to the left side of the road. Try to avoid driving in the middle, as it can be more dangerous.

On four-lane roads or in urban areas with dividers, driving closer to the divider is considered safer.

Mandatory reflective tape

Pandey reminded drivers that reflective tape is crucial for visibility:

Commercial Vehicles: According to the Motor Vehicles Act, all commercial vehicles must have white reflective tape on the front and red reflective tape on the back. This helps improve visibility and safety for everyone on the road.

Private Vehicles: Vehicle owners are encouraged to attach bright red tape to the back of their cars to improve safety. This tape helps make your vehicle more visible to others, especially at night or in poor weather conditions.

Speed limits enforced

Due to the current winter weather conditions, officials have decided to lower the maximum speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressways. This change will stay in place until February to ensure everyone's safety on the roads:

Light Vehicles (including cars): 75 kmph

Heavy Vehicles: 60 kmph

