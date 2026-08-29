CNG prices in Delhi-NCR, adjoining areas raised by Rs 3.89; check revised city-wise price list

New Delhi:

CNG prices in Delhi and adjoining cities have been increased by Rs 3.89 per kg from Saturday, August 29, city gas distributor Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has announced. The price revision, effective from 6 am on Saturday, has been attributed to a sharp rise in international LNG prices amid the re-escalation of the conflict in West Asia.

With the latest increase, CNG in Delhi will now cost Rs 86.98 per kg. The latest revision marks the fifth increase in CNG prices since the onset of the West Asia conflict.

Rising LNG prices behind latest hike

In a statement, IGL said a significant portion of the gas required for supplying CNG is being sourced through imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), with prices in the international spot market rising sharply.

The company said the re-escalation of the conflict in West Asia has disrupted cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to a surge in global LNG prices.

"Global LNG prices have nearly doubled as compared to the pre-crisis period," IGL said, adding that Europe’s increased demand to build natural gas inventories ahead of the approaching winter season has also added pressure on global supplies.

Revised city-wise CNG prices in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Rs 86.98/kg Noida Rs 95.59/kg Ghaziabad Rs 95.59/kg Gurugram Rs 92.01/kg Meerut Rs 95.47/kg Muzaffarnagar Rs 95.47/kg Shamli Rs 95.47/kg

Spot purchases increase input costs

IGL said a significant portion of its gas requirements is currently being met through more expensive spot-market purchases, increasing the overall cost of supplying CNG.

“With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of ₹3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost while ensuring continuity and reliability of CNG supplies,” the company said.

Fifth hike since West Asia conflict began

The latest increase comes after four previous price revisions since May 15. Before Saturday's hike, CNG prices in several cities across North India had already increased cumulatively by ₹6 per kg in four separate tranches.

IGL, North India’s largest city gas distributor, said the latest revision was necessary to absorb part of the rising input costs while maintaining uninterrupted and reliable CNG supplies across its network.

The price increase is expected to affect thousands of CNG-powered vehicles, including private cars, taxis and commercial vehicles, in Delhi and adjoining cities.

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