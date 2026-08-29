Nepal reverses stand, agrees to foreign help after devastating flash floods kill over 600

Kathmandu:

As it continues to reel with the aftermath of the flash floods that left hundreds dead, Nepal has agreed to accept foreign help for search and rescue operations, reversing its earlier decision. The development comes amid pressure by countries whose nationals are missing following Wednesday's tragedy.

"We received massive pressure from the international community to allow at least search-and-rescue teams and some experts because their citizens have also gone missing in the floods," reported The Kathmandu Post, citing a senior government official. "We are allowing a limited number of experts in certain areas."

Nepal had earlier declared that it would not accept foreign rescue teams and said its officials were capable enough to deal with the search operations. Later, the country had sought international financial assistance, but maintained that it does not require assistance from foreign rescue teams.

"It is not that we will not need help, but our security network is capable and working effectively right now," foreign ministry spokesman Lok Bahadur Chhetri told AFP on Friday. "If Nepal needs any specialised help or expertise, then we will request it."

However, Nepal's U-turn comes amid pressure from countries whose nationals remain missing following the tragedy. The country has now allowed teams and experts from India, China, Australia and South Korea to assist in rescue operations and conduct forensic examinations.

India, which was one of the first responders and has sent tonnes of relief materials to Nepal, has already offered to send teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for search and rescue operations. New Delhi has maintained that it is ready to provide all the possible assistance to Kathmandu that the local authorities might need.

As per the latest figures provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), at least 320 Indians remain missing and 400 others are stranded on the Chinese side. Meanwhile, 153 Indians stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed over to Nepal.

(Image Source : X/ @MEAINDIA)At least 320 Indians remain missing following Nepal's flash floods.

"We have also made a specific offer to the Nepal authorities to dispatch NDRF teams along with their associated equipment that can help in ongoing search and rescue operations and bring relief assistance to people impacted by the tragedy. We await a response from the government of Nepal on this front," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press briefing on Friday.

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