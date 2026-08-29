Steven Gerrard weighs in on what Liverpool is lacking after 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest

The Premier League 2026-27 season is off to a rough start for 2024 champions Liverpool. The side, under new head coach Andoni Iraola, has failed to win any of their two matches at the start of the season. Drawing both their games, Liverpool find themselves in 10th place in the standings with two points from two matches.

It is interesting to note that Liverpool drew with Nottingham Forest in their second game of the season, drawing the game with a 2-2 scoreline; the side’s performance raised many questions in the minds of fans and experts alike.

Speaking on the same topic, former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard took centre stage and talked about what is missing from the current Liverpool side that they failed to register a win against Nottingham Forest with.

“I think this is a Liverpool team that is a little bit too nice, and that is the reason I said before the game they lack this destroyer. They don’t make many tackles. They don’t win many duels. They’re a nice team. I think that’s the next development for this manager to try and change this team. They have to be more physical. They have to be more aggressive,” Gerrard told TNT Sports.

Gerrard opened up on what Liverpool could miss out on

Furthermore, Gerrard asked for a change in mindset in the Liverpool camp if the side is looking to get something out of the season. He opined that the side needs to be more physical if they are looking to register victories and that that aspect has been missing in the last two matches.

“Last week, they would have won that game if they were more up for the duel, up for the tackle. People want to take yellow cards, being a little bit nasty, a little bit uglier to play against. Sometimes you win games a different way, and I watched them again today, and they’ve got a load of nice technical players, a lot of top talent in positions, but they lack a little bit of nastiness,” Gerrard said.

Also Read:

Sandro Tonali opens up on his time with his new club, Tottenham Hotspur, reflects on relationship with fans