House miraculously survives raging flood waters in Nepal, family rescued later; video goes viral

Wednesday's flash floods were apocalyptic for Nepal. The disaster that struck the Himalayan nation destroyed houses and swept away bridges across cities, towns and villages, leaving hundreds dead, while over 2,500 remain missing. However, the dramatic escape of several people from a house has caught widespread attention.

In a video being massively shared on social media, a mint green coloured house could be seen surrounded by muddy floodwaters, as several survivors seek desperate help. The nearby buildings were completely demolished by the raging waters, but somehow, the green house survived the flow of flood, with little damage.

Video goes viral

The video has gone viral, with many people expressing their surprise over how the house survived. Many also prayed for the safety of those on the house when the tragedy struck. However, several users claimed that the family had managed to survive and was rescued later.

"Dear citizens of world, All those were praying and worried about what happened to people in the Green House during the catastrophic Nepal Floods. The family and house survived the ordeal," a user with username @WokePandemic said.

"The little aqua-green house that stood up to the flood. Construction resilience, proven!" said another user, @mamboitaliano__, on X.

A user, on a lighter note, also called for a national medal for the engineer who constructed the house.

"Floods can test every wall, every column, every foundation. And this house stood the test. This house was surrounded by destruction all around in Nepal floods but the house was also safe and the 15 people in the house were also," a user, @onlysohail_, said.

Deaths rise to 600

Till now, more than 600 people have died due to the flash floods, while rescue efforts are under to find the over 2,500 persons who remain missing. Roughly 2,500 people, including 163 foreign nationals, have also been evacuated by rescue teams.

As pert the Nepalese government, more than 11,000 security personnel, including over 5,000 Nepal Army personnel, have been mobilised for search and rescue operations. India has also extended its help to Nepal and an 11-member team, including medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts, has been sent to assist the local authorities.

However, Nepal's authorities have warned that another flood could hit the place again where Wednesday's tragedy occurred because water levels have increased. Because of this, local authorities and rescue teams have been urged to remain cautious.

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