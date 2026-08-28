Nepal flood death toll rises to 579, India offers to send NDRF teams for rescue efforts | 10 Points

Kathmandu:

The death count from the Nepal flash flood went up sharply on Friday, increasing by 41 within a few hours to reach 579. The number of people missing also climbed to 1,924. As per the latest Search, Rescue and Relief Update issued by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) at 7 pm local time on Friday, 579 bodies have been recovered so far, while 101 injured people are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

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Amid these developments, Kathmandu has deployed more than 15,000 security personnel for search, rescue and relief operations as the Himalayan nation races to reach stranded communities and locate those still unaccounted for. India earlier in the day said it is stepping up humanitarian assistance to Nepal in the wake of the recent tragedy, with a third aircraft carrying relief material expected to be sent to the neighbouring country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said two aircraft carrying relief material had already been sent to Nepal, while preparations were underway for additional assistance. Jaiswal added that India is preparing to send a tunnel rescue team, for which an advance team is being flown to assess the on-the-ground situation. The MEA added that India has offered to dispatch NDRF teams along with their associated equipment and a medical team is being sent. The MEA said at least 320 Indians remain missing and 400 others are stranded on the Chinese side following devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border. The MEA said 153 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed over to Nepal. Twenty-one Indians arrived in New Delhi this afternoon, a day after they reached Kathmandu from the flood-affected areas of Nepal, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. The Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu were received at the airport in the national capital by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Sixty-three Indian nationals, working at the Trishuli-One hydropower project, were also rescued, he said. "There are also around 100 persons of Indian origin who remained uncontactable. These are people of Indian origin who may have gone for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, but they hold other nationalities," he said.

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