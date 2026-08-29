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Suspected Pakistani drones detected along LoC in J-K's Rajouri; Indian Army launches search

Reported ByManzoor Mir  Written ByAalok Sen Sharma  
Published: ,Updated:

The Pakistani drones were spotted along the LoC near the Rumlidhara area of the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The intrusion attempt was thwarted by the Indian Army troops present, who later launched a search operation in the region.

Indian Army troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district/ File photo
Indian Army troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district/ File photo Image Source : ANI
Rajouri (J&K):

A suspected movement of Pakistani drones was spotted in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, but the intrusion was thwarted by the Indian Army, which later launched a search operation along the Line of Control (LoC), said sources on Saturday.

As many as three drones had crossed into the Indian airspace near the Rumlidhara area of the Nowshera sector around 8.05 am. However, they were detected by the troops of the 22nd Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAK RIF) and the counter-drone systems were immediately activated, which forced the drones to turn back.

"The swift action forced all three drones to retreat across the border, a search operation has been launched in the area as a precautionary measure," sources told India TV.

Drones are being used by Pakistani forces to monitor the movement of Indian troops and help terrorists infiltrate; however, such attempts have been thwarted by the security forces. Earlier this week, a Pakistani drone was sighted along the International Border (IB) in the Kathua district after which security forces launched a search operation in the region.

Officials said the drone was spotted hovering over forward villages in Bobiyan area of Hiranagar sector. It later returned towards Pakistan, but the area was cordoned off by security forces to rule out the possibility of any payload, narcotics or weapons, being airdropped. However, nothing suspicious was found.

Indian Army has maintained that troops remains alert and prepared to thwart any Pakistani misadventure in the region. On Thursday, Army's Northern Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma also reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops in south Kashmir.

He also interacted with the troops and directed that they should remain proactive and mission-ready to sustain operational dominance. "He was briefed on evolving security dynamics, operational challenges and measures undertaken to strengthen the security grid," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

"In a motivational interaction with the troops, the Army Commander commended them for their professionalism, high morale and indomitable spirit. He exhorted them to remain proactive, adaptive and mission-ready to sustain operational dominance," the Northern Command added.

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