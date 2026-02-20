Apple CarPlay to soon stream Apple TV shows on your car screen via iPhone

New Delhi:

Apple, one of the leading global tech players, is preparing to introduce a new in-car entertainment feature which will enable iPhone users to stream Apple TV content directly on their CarPlay-supported car screens. The new feature is called ‘AirPlay Video in the Car’, which was first announced at Apple WWDC 2025, but it did not officially roll out then. Recently, the references were spotted in the iOS 26.4 beta documentation that suggested the new feature, which will make it available for the users soon.

What is ‘AirPlay Video in the Car'?

According to Apple’s developer documentation, AirPlay Video in the car will enable users to watch videos from their iPhone directly on their car’s CarPlay display – but only when the vehicle is parked.

With the new CarPlay feature, iPhone users will be able to stream shows and movies from Apple TV in your car’s screen via AirPlay.

It is a must to mention that, unlike simple screen mirroring, this appears to be a deeper integration. CarPlay may get a dedicated Apple TV interface, which will enable users to do the following:

The resume shows they were watching on their iPhone

Start new episodes directly from the car screen

Enjoy a more app-like experience instead of just mirroring

Safety restrictions: This feature only works when the car is parked

Due to road safety and regulatory concerns, Apple has restricted this new feature to stationary cars only. This means you cannot watch or play videos while you are driving – and it saves you from any kind of unavoidable situation, like distraction, accident and panic.

Furthermore, it is also important to mention that this feature will not work with all vehicles. Car manufacturers will need to update their infotainment systems beforehand to support both CarPlay and AirPlay video integration.

For Indian users, the availability of the new CarPlay-supporting feature may totally depend on your car brand and whether it pushes a compatible software update for the same or not.

iOS 26.4 may also bring voice app support to CarPlay

According to MacRumors reports, iOS 26.4 beta may also introduce voice-based conversational apps in Apple CarPlay.

However, there could be limitations:

Third-party AI apps may not support the AI waking words like “Hey Siri”

Users might need to manually open the app before interacting – for enhanced safety

Apple is reportedly cautious about enabling the third-party AI tools' deep system-level access inside CarPlay.

When will it launch?

Apple has not yet confirmed an official release date for the new feature. But what we think is that with the rolling out of iOS 26.4 beta, it could roll out in the coming months (timeline unspecified).

If this feature for CarPlay from Apple is launched, it could improve in-car entertainment significantly for iPhone users in India- especially for those who prefer to spend long stretch drive hours in the parked car, during travel breaks.