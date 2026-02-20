Youth Congress protest at IT Summit: Raids underway to locate other protesters based on 15 video clips

New Delhi:

In a latest development to the Indian Youth Congress protest row at Bharat Mandapam protest, Delhi Police sources on Friday said it conducted raids across Delhi NCR in connection with the Youth Congress protest at Bharat Mandapam. Police said further raids are underway to apprehend protesters who fled the Mandapam. “Four arrests have been made so far. Raids are underway to locate the remaining protesters. Identifications are ongoing based on over 15 video clips. The police have obtained some names during interrogation. The protesters' phones are switched off," Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police arrested four Indian Youth Congress workers

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police detained four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers during a protest at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The accused are scheduled to be produced in the Patiala House Court later today. The protesters engaged in a prolonged scuffle and several serious charges have been registered, as per Delhi police sources.

Delhi Police investigating the following points:

1. How did the protesters reach Mandapam?

2. Where were they staying before?

3. When did they arrive in Delhi?

4. If they arrived in vehicles, whose vehicles were they?

5. The mobile phones of the arrested accused are being examined.

6. Who did they talk to on their mobile phones before the riot?

7. Were the T-shirts printed in Delhi or outside Delhi?

8. Who paid for the printing of the T-shirts?

9. Who planned to enter with a black umbrella, which was later canceled?

10. Was the riot their own plan or was it prompted by someone?

Case registered at Tilak Marg police station under following sections:

Section 61(2) – Criminal Conspiracy

Hurt to Public Servant

Assault & Hurt to Public Servant

Disobedience to Public Order

Unlawful Assembly

Common Intention

Police say protesters had initially planned to enter venue with black umbrellas

Delhi Police sources added that the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue with black umbrellas carrying printed stickers. Fearing they would be caught during security checks, they changed their plan and wore T-shirts with the printed messages instead.

Police are investigating matter as part of larger conspiracy

The police are investigating the matter as part of a larger conspiracy, including tracing the origin of the printed stickers, sources further stated. Earlier, in a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit."

"Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the protest stunt by Congress cadres. Earlier, the Delhi Police initiated legal action against a cadre of the Youth Congress who were protesting 'shirtless'.

Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm and that the protestors had registered for the summit online. He said the protestors were wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Near Hall Number 5, one of them removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt in protest.

The official added that appropriate legal action is being taken and that those detained are being identified. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged the Congress party to keep the India Al Summit above politics, stressing the importance of showcasing the country's innovation and global presence. Vaishnaw said, "No one can explain it to them (protestors). That is their job. They must have been very scared about how such a good, such a grand Al summit took place."

