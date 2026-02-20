Tarique Rahman's swift move: Bangladesh restores visa services for Indians, signals thaw with Delhi

Dhaka:

Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who assumed office on February 17 (Tuesday), after his Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) decisive election victory, has moved quickly to mend ties with India by reinstating full visa services for Indian citizens at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. This decision, effective from Friday (February 20), lifts a suspension imposed since December 2025 amid heightened anti-India sentiment, marking a promising first step toward normalising bilateral relations strained under the previous Muhammad Yunus interim administration.

Consular services resume: All visa categories now open

From early Friday, the High Commission recommenced all consular operations, offering tourist, medical, business, work, and other visa categories to Indians without restrictions- categories partially curtailed during the freeze. Diplomatic sources indicate BNP leadership recognises India's pivotal role in regional security and economic partnerships, viewing this restoration as essential for swift rapport-building. The move ends a two-month hiatus triggered by violent protests following the murder of anti-India student leader Sharif Usman Hadi, which fueled attacks on Hindus and prompted mutual visa curbs from both sides.

India's reciprocal positive signals

India has responded warmly, with senior consular official Aniruddha Das stating in Sylhet on Thursday that New Delhi is preparing to fully restore visa services for Bangladeshi nationals, currently limited to medical and double-entry visas, with travel and others to follow soon. This follows Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's attendance at Rahman's swearing-in earlier this week, where he delivered a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting Rahman to visit India- reviving a tradition Yunus broke by prioritising China last year.

From Yunus-era tensions to Rahman’s reconciliation push

Relations soured under Yunus due to unchecked anti-India rhetoric and inaction on minority attacks, but Rahman's early actions suggest a deliberate pivot toward cooperation. Speculation mounts on whether Rahman will choose India for his inaugural foreign trip, potentially cementing goodwill and countering past frictions over security, trade, and border issues. This visa thaw underscores optimism for stabilized Indo-Bangla ties under BNP stewardship.