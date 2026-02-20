Chiraiya: Divya Dutta returns to OTT with bold topic like 'consent in marriage'; know when and where to watch

New Delhi:

The web series Chiraiya, starring Divya Dutta, is coming soon to Jio Hotstar. The series questions serious issues like men's assertion of rights over women's bodies after marriage and marital injustice. Directed by Shashank Shah, the series also stars Sanjay Mishra alongside Divya Dutta.

Divya Dutta is set to make her OTT debut in a lead role with the powerful web series titled Chiraiya. The show takes a dig at men who assert their rights over women's bodies after marriage.

Teaser is out now

The teaser starts with some celebration sequences. This begins with a wedding and hope as the young bride, Pooja, steps into her new family. However, the mood changes drastically as Pooja is seen alone on a terrace with tears streaming down her face. Such a contrast between hope and reality is what lays the foundation for the theme of the show.

Chiraiya raises a difficult but necessary question for society: if a husband forces his wife after marriage, can it not be considered a crime simply because they are married? A marriage certificate acts as a license, while a woman who remains silent about her partner's actions does not give her consent.

Divya Dutta and other cast members

The series is directed by Shashank Shah and produced by SVF Entertainment. Sanjay Mishra will be seen in the lead role alongside Divya Dutta. The series also stars Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi, and others.

Which OTT platform will it be released on?

The teaser questions the consent of marriage and the subsequent relationship. Jio Hotstar shared the teaser with a sharp question, captioned: 'Seven vows create a relationship, but not a right.' The release date has not been announced yet but Chiraiya will be released on Jio Hotstar soon.

