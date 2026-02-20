Old photo of Rahul Gandhi with shirtless protest organiser Narsimha surfaces amid row

New Delhi:

The Congress on Friday landed in controversy over a shirtless protest allegedly organised by members of its youth wing at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit. The protest was against PM Modi and the proposed India-US trade deal, which the Congress claims has compromised India’s sovereignty. However, the protest was strongly criticised by government ministers and other BJP leaders. What made the matters worse for the party was the surfacing of an old picture from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in which the Leader of Opposition is seen with one of the accused of the protest today.

Taking to X, BJP leader Amit Malviya said Narsimha Yadav, one of the main organisers of today’s naked protest at the AI Summit, has pictures with Rahul Gandhi. “This should leave no doubt that the disruption was not incidental, it was orchestrated. Such theatrics on an international stage only damage India’s image and undermine the very platform meant to showcase the country’s technological leadership. Political disagreements are part of democracy. Embarrassing India before the world is not,” he said.

Delhi Police says all four accused were arrested

Earlier in the day, a Delhi Police officer said all four accused were arrested and will be produced in the Patiala House Court later in the day. The controversy over the shirtless protest further intensified after an old photograph surfaced on social media showing Rahul Gandhi with Narsimha Yadav during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Notably, was identified by BJP sources as one of the main organisers of Friday’s protest at the Bharat Mandapam.

BJP alleges the protest was orchestrated by Congress

Meanwhile, BJP alleged that the protest was “not incidental, but orchestrated”, claiming the new image underscored links between the organisers and the Congress leadership

Delhi Police earlier in the day said they have initiated legal action against cadre of the Youth Congress who were protesting 'shirtless' at the Bharat Manadapam on Friday. Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm and that the protestors had registered for the summit online.

He said the protestors were wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Near Hall Number 5, one of them removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt in protest. The official added that appropriate legal action is being taken and that those detained are being identified.

Protesters registered online, entered through QR code scanning

"The incident occurred around 12:30 PM. They registered online and entered through QR code scanning. They were wearing sweaters and jackets on top and a T-shirt underneath. Near Hall 5, they removed their sweaters and jackets. They protested while waving their T-shirts. We are taking appropriate legal action against them. We detained them and are identifying the rest.", the additional CP told ANI.

"The people detained have been identified as Krishna Hari. He is the National Secretary, age 35, a resident of Bihar. The second one's name is Kundan Yadav. He is also from Bihar. The third one's name is Ajay Kumar and the fourth one's name is Narasimha Yadav. He is the National Coordinator of the Indian Youth Congress," he added.

Also Read:

Youth Congress protest at AI summit: All four accused arrested by Delhi Police, to be produced in court today