Iran's terrorist regime is targeting civilians, Israel is focused on protecting people: Netanyahu

Amid escalating tension in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday condemned Iran's actions as a "terrorist regime", claiming that Tehran is targeting civilians while Israel is focused on protecting its people. He also stressed that Israel's ongoing military operation, Operation Roaring Lion, is to defend against "existential threats" posed by Iran.

Terrorist regime in Tehran is shooting at civilians: Netanyahu

"The terrorist regime in Tehran is shooting at civilians, and we are shooting at the terrorist regime to protect civilians," Netanyahu wrote in his X post on Monday (local time).

He stressed that Israel's military campaign aims to ensure the safety of its people while also creating conditions for the Iranian populace to overthrow their oppressive government. "This day is coming, and when it comes, Israel and the US will be there," Netanyahu added, expressing unwavering support for the Iranian people.

Netanyahu urges citizens to follow instructions of Home Front Command

Netanyahu also urged Israeli citizens to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command, which he said has saved many lives. He expressed his condolences to those who lost loved ones in the conflict and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He also praised the efforts of rescue and reconstruction teams, saying, "We will rebuild - and build even more. "Describing Operation as Israel's mission to dismantle Iran's threats, Netanyahu reiterated that this military action is not only to protect Israel but to aid the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom. "We are working together with the United States in the name and for the sake of all humanity," he added.

Iran's actions are a direct threat to regional stability: Israel

Israeli Prime Minister also warned that Iran's actions are a direct threat to regional stability, stating, "They fired at a large part of the countries in the region, and I also said: 'They also fired at Europe.' Well, they fired at Europe."

He emphasised that Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons poses a global threat. "If this regime of terror has nuclear weapons, they will threaten all of humanity," he said.

He also visited the site of an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem, marking the third day of a massive joint military offensive against the Iranian regime. Standing amidst the wreckage of the targeted civilian area, the 76-year-old leader framed the ongoing conflict as a global mission alongside the United States to neutralise a nuclear-capable Tehran.

