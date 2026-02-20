Youth Congress protest at AI summit: All four accused arrested by Delhi Police, to be produced in court today

New Delhi:

In a latest development to the Youth Congress protest at AI summit, Delhi Police on Friday arrested all four accused and said all will be produced in Patiala House Court in some time. Delhi Police said it is applying several serious charges in the FIR against the accused. Delhi Police is investigating a larger conspiracy. Delhi Police earlier in the day said they have initiated legal action against cadre of the Youth Congress who were protesting 'shirtless' at the Bharat Manadapam on Friday. Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm and that the protestors had registered for the summit online.

He said the protestors were wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Near Hall Number 5, one of them removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt in protest. The official added that appropriate legal action is being taken and that those detained are being identified.

Protesters registered online, entered through QR code scanning

"The incident occurred around 12:30 PM. They registered online and entered through QR code scanning. They were wearing sweaters and jackets on top and a T-shirt underneath. Near Hall 5, they removed their sweaters and jackets. They protested while waving their T-shirts. We are taking appropriate legal action against them. We detained them and are identifying the rest.", the additional CP told ANI.

"The people detained have been identified as Krishna Hari. He is the National Secretary, age 35, a resident of Bihar. The second one's name is Kundan Yadav. He is also from Bihar. The third one's name is Ajay Kumar and the fourth one's name is Narasimha Yadav. He is the National Coordinator of the Indian Youth Congres," he added.'

Congress says demonstration reflected anger of unemployed youth

Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib defended party workers who staged a protest at the shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit today, saying the demonstration reflected the anger of unemployed youth across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Chib said, "Today, Youth Congress members went to the AI Summit and raised slogans, 'PM is compromised.' This anger isn't just from our Youth Congress members. It's from every young person who is unemployed today, and every single one of them knows that our Prime Minister is compromised."

He alleged that the trade deal with the United States would hurt farmers and citizens. "This trade deal with the US, we all know, will harm our farmers and people. Only America will benefit. It's our duty to raise their voice. Our country has democracy. We can hold peaceful protests anywhere," he said.

Reacting to the Delhi Police statement that legal steps were being taken, Chib said the party would not be deterred. "Our Youth Congress colleagues are Rahul Gandhi's soldiers. They won't be intimidated. When there wasn't an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, the ED case dragged on for so many years. He was summoned for questioning so many times," he said.

