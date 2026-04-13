UP: Six killed, several injured in bus-truck collision on Dhaulana-Gulawati road in Hapur

Hapur:

As many as six persons were killed in a collision between a bus and a truck on the Dhaulana-Gulawati road in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur. Several others were injured in the accident.

Police teams rushed to the scene immediately after the alert was raised, and a rescue operation was swiftly launched. The injured were promptly taken to a hospital for treatment.

"A bus carrying passengers, who were returning from a wedding procession, collided with a truck on the Dhaulana-Gulawati road. Police teams immediately reached the spot and investigated and began relief work. Victims were sent to the hospital, out of which, 6 died on the spot and 7 injured people are undergoing treatments. The truck has been removed from the spot and the traffic situation is now normal. The family members of the victims have arrived and legal proceedings are underway. There were a total of 12 people on the bus. One of them remains unidentified and was possibly the driver," Hapur SP, Gyananjay Singh, said.