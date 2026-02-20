Youth Congress worker detained over topless protest at AI Summit, BJP calls it 'national shame'

New Delhi:

Unprecedented scenes were witnessed at the India AI Impact Summit on Friday after a bunch of Youth Congress workers took off their shirts and raised slogans against the Centre in a protest, which they claimed was against the trade deal with the US. Eyewitnesses said chaos broke out in one of the halls at the AI Summit being held at the Bharat Mandapam when a crowd began shouting slogans while taking off their t-shirts and waving them in the air.

Delhi Police detains protesters

Delhi Police said 4-5 people have been detained in this connection, and a further probe is on to ascertain how the group was able to gain access to Bharat Mandapam. Police are looking into whether the Congress workers entered with a pass or a QR code.

Videos flooded social media showing the Congress workers roaming around wearing vests and waving t-shirts which bore a graphic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "PM is compromised" written on it. The workers raised slogans against the government over its decision to agree to a trade deal with the United States. They first moved across the hall lanes before gathering at a stage with the backdrop of the AI Summit banner.

The Opposition Congress has, from the outset, alleged that India did not secure fair or adequate gains under the new trade framework signed with the US.

'National shame': BJP lambasts Congress

BJP IT Department chief Amit Malviya came down heavily on the Congress over the protest, calling it "a national shame" and saying that the party should be ashamed of itself. "National Shame. At a time when India is hosting a prestigious global AI Summit, showcasing its innovation and leadership in technology, the Congress party chose disruption over dignity," he wrote in a post on X.

Malviya further targeted Rahul Gandhi, claiming it is under his leadership that the Congress workers went topless and created a ruckus at the venue of AI Summit to embarass India on a global stage.

"When the nation is striving to position itself as a global technology powerhouse, such conduct only serves the interests of those who wish to see India falter. Political opposition is a democratic right, but sabotaging India’s global image is not. India deserves better," he added.