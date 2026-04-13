Box Office Report [April 12, 2026]: Dacoit, Love Insurance Kompany and Dhurandhar 2's Sunday earnings

New Delhi:

The Indian box office is witnessing competition from South Indian films like Dacoit and LIK: Love Insurance Kompany. Both films hit theaters on April 10, 2026, and are competing to attract audiences. Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's film had an average start, collecting Rs 6.55 crore, whereas LIK: Love Insurance Kompany opened with Rs 7.05 crore.

However, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released almost a month ago on March 19, is still ruling the box office. Let's take a look at how these films performed on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 3

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's romantic crime thriller Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha hit theaters on April 10 and has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The film which opened at the box office with Rs 6.55 crore across 3,800 shows and 26.4% overall occupancy, saw slight growth on Day 2, collecting Rs 7 crore across 3,734 shows with 28.5% occupancy. On Day 3, the film collected Rs 6.40 crore across 4,588 shows in India with 14% occupancy.

With this, the total box office collection for Dacoit in India stands at Rs 19.80 crore. The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banner of Annapurna Studios and co-produced by Suneil Narang under SS Creations and Suniel Narang Productions.

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany box office collection Day 3

Pradeep Ranganathan's romantic sci-fi drama LIK: Love Insurance Kompany outperformed Adivi Sesh's Dacoit on the opening day. The film earned Rs 7.05 crore across 3,202 shows on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.95 crore across 3,316 shows on Day 2. However, the film saw a slight decrease in earnings on Day 3, collecting Rs 7.70 crore across 4,149 shows.

So far, the total collection of the Tamil-language film LIK: Love Insurance Kompany stands at Rs 22.70 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 25

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 saw growth in its earnings on Day 25, benefiting from the weekend. Aditya Dhar's film, which earned Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, managed to collect Rs 14.75 crore on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The film recorded the highest occupancy of 25% in Hindi across 10,330 shows, while the lowest occupancy of 24% was noted for the Kannada version across 55 shows. With this, the total collection of the blockbuster film Dhurandhar: The Revenge stands at Rs 1,083.67 crore.

Also Read: Vaazha 2 collection: Malayalam film nears Rs 150 crore despite Dhurandhar 2 storm | See box office report