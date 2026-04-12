Vaazha 2 collection: Malayalam film nears Rs 150 crore despite Dhurandhar 2 storm | See box office report

New Delhi:

Director Savin SA's Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros has been having an excellent box office outing. Soon after the movie broke the record to become the highest grossing movie of 2026 in Malayalam cinema, the movie has earned close to Rs 30 crore in worldwide collections as per Sacnilk, the movie tracker.

It currently stands at about Rs 148 crore as far as its total worldwide collections go. As of the 11th day since its release, the movie has earned close to 90.31 crore in Indian theaters.

Vaazha 2 approaches Rs 150 crore globally

Prior to the film's release, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 with Jayasurya was considered the most successful film ever made in the Malayalam film industry. From the above-mentioned source of box office earnings, we can understand that this movie earned roughly Rs 119 crore (gross) at the global box office.

Vaazha 2 cast

The film is directed by Vipin Das and cast features Hashir, Alan, Vinayak, Ajin, Biju Kuttan, Alphonse Puthren, Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese Ameen, and Angel Maria, among others. As seen in this movie, the popularity of the films with good content and quality in the Malayalam film industry has increased even further. People such as Hashir gained their fame through the reels and short videos posted on social media platforms, and this film has utilized it in an effective way. It is interesting to note that after the release of this movie, Hashir has gained more followers on Instagram than his competitor, Naslen.

In combination with the second installment of the movie series called Vaazha and the third episode of the movie saga Aadu, both movies managed to pull the Malayalam movie industry out of its commercial doldrums. However, until the appearance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge by Aditya Dhar, with Ranveer Singh in the main role, the commercial lifelessness of the industry was so pronounced that it even affected discussions on the profit-sharing system in the local movie industry.

Also Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT release: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela's Telugu film