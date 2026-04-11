Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT release: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela's Telugu film

New Delhi:

The Telugu comedy-drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela, hit theatres on March 19, 2026, alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is gearing up for its digital debut this month.

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh generated strong buzz among fans who missed the film in theatres. However, on Saturday, April 10, 2026, the streaming platform shared an update regarding the film's OTT release.

Let's find out when and where you can stream Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh online.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT release date and platform

Pawan Kalyan's film Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be available to stream on Netflix from April 16, 2026. Viewers can watch the film in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Netflix India South on X wrote, "Peru Bhagat, but in my endeavor, I found it burdensome." Replying to the same post, they added, "Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out on 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam." Check the post below:

Apart from the lead actors Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela, the film features Raashi Khanna, Prathiban, Rao Ramesh, KS Ravikumar in key roles.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Trailer

The makers dropped the official trailer of Ustaad Bhagat Singh on March 16, 2026. So far, it has crossed 89,000 views on YouTube. Watch the trailer below:

Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar 2: Box office collection Day 1

For the unversed, Ustaad Bhagat Singh faced strong competition from Dhurandhar 2 on its opening day, March 19, 2026. Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned Rs 34.75 crore, while Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 102.55 crore on its first day.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Production details

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is produced by Y Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. This production house has produced hit films like Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Rangasthalam (2018), Srimanthudu (2015), and Waltair Veerayya (2023). Ayananka Bose did the cinematography for the film and the music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and S Thaman.

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