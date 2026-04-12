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  4. MI vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, no Hazlewood for Bengaluru
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MI vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, no Hazlewood for Bengaluru

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to bounce back from their defeats to Rajasthan Royals as they lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium. MI have one win in three games, while RCB have two in three. Follow for the latest updates.

MI host RCB at Wankhede.
MI host RCB at Wankhede. Image Source : Image: AFP, Design: IndiaTV
New Delhi:

It's time for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to face each other off as Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Two batting power-houses and strong bowling arsenals will collide against each other in what promises to be a fascinating battle in Mumbai. Back on familiar ground after another sluggish start to their campaign, MI look to capitalise on home advantage, while RCB look to return to winning ways away from home. Both teams are coming into this clash on the back of losses to the Rajasthan Royals when they ran into a 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and suffered defeats. 

For the first time in 13 seasons, MI began their campaign with a win, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium nearly a fortnight ago. However, they failed to build on that momentum, suffering heavy defeats in both away games to Delhi Capitals and the Royals, and slipping to eighth place with a poor net run rate (-0.715). While Rohit Sharma briefly held the Orange Cap, Mumbai’s batting unit continues to be a concern. A collective effort will be crucial against a strong RCB side.  Despite a quick turnaround, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take confidence from the depth and firepower in their squad, especially on a batting-friendly surface. Skipper Rajat Patidar (142 runs), the ever-reliable Virat Kohli (129), and an in-form Devdutt Padikkal (125) have formed the core of RCB’s batting lineup. They are further bolstered by hard-hitters like Tim David (99), along with Romario Shepherd and Venkatesh Iyer, who add finishing strength down the order. RCB are unlikely to worry too much about Phil Salt’s slow start, given Kohli’s consistency at the top, where he can either anchor the innings or shift gears when needed.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Latest updates

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  • 7:16 PM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    The Playing XIs are out!!

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 7:12 PM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Patidar also wanted to bowl, confirms Hazlewood's absence

    "Obviously would have bowled first. But as you all know, it’s a good batting track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat with good bounce. So honestly, it won’t make too much difference. We’ll try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure. This is our fourth game. The way we’ve played the last few matches, there are a lot of positives. In the last match, we were 97 for 6 and still managed to score over 200. That’s a positive sign for us. We enjoy it a lot here. Whenever we come, we see great crowds. It’s challenging, but at the same time, fun and exciting. Just one change, Duffy comes in place of Hazlewood," Rajat Patidar said at the toss.

  • 7:09 PM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Hardik opted to bowl, confirmed two changes for MI

    "We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a good track. We played the first game on the other pitch, this looks similar. It’s always good to bat second here. I think it’s a big game. Just want to come out and play our best cricket, do the things we’ve spoken about in the meetings, and just enjoy the sport. We requested good wickets and we’ve been getting them. As long as you land the ball right as a bowler and play the right shots as a batter, you’re in the game. Over the years at Wankhede, chasing has worked for a lot of teams. Being our home ground, dew comes in later as well. So it’s good to know what you’re chasing, you can plan your innings accordingly. Mayank Markande and Mitchell Santner come in for Chahar and Ghazanfar," Hardik said at the toss.

  • 7:05 PM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs RCB live: Mumbai are bowling first!!

    Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss, and he has opted to bowl first. MI have brought back Mitchell Santner for Ghazanfar. Mayank Markande is in for Deepak Chahar. Big news, Hazlewood is out for Duffy.

  • 6:58 PM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Toss coming up!!

    We are moments away from the toss of this much-awaited clash. For the unversed, MI and RCB will meet each other twice this season. The other game between these two sides is lined up to take place on May 10.

  • 6:52 PM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs RCB Live: Mumbai, Bengaluru look to bounce back!!

    MI and RCB come into this clash on the back of their defeats to Rajasthan Royals. Both of them ran against a swashbuckling 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed both Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood for fun. Neither of these two could have stopped him. Now they will look to bounce back and return to winning ways.

  • 6:46 PM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs RCB Live match: Rohit and Virat at the stage together!!

    It's that time of the year when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be up against each other on the same stage. The Mumbai Indians host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium as two heavyweights collide in Mumbai. MI have won one game in their three matches, while RCB have begun their title defence strongly with two wins in three outings.

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Cricket Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026
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