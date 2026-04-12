MI vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, no Hazlewood for Bengaluru

New Delhi:

It's time for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to face each other off as Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Two batting power-houses and strong bowling arsenals will collide against each other in what promises to be a fascinating battle in Mumbai. Back on familiar ground after another sluggish start to their campaign, MI look to capitalise on home advantage, while RCB look to return to winning ways away from home. Both teams are coming into this clash on the back of losses to the Rajasthan Royals when they ran into a 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and suffered defeats.

For the first time in 13 seasons, MI began their campaign with a win, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium nearly a fortnight ago. However, they failed to build on that momentum, suffering heavy defeats in both away games to Delhi Capitals and the Royals, and slipping to eighth place with a poor net run rate (-0.715). While Rohit Sharma briefly held the Orange Cap, Mumbai’s batting unit continues to be a concern. A collective effort will be crucial against a strong RCB side. Despite a quick turnaround, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take confidence from the depth and firepower in their squad, especially on a batting-friendly surface. Skipper Rajat Patidar (142 runs), the ever-reliable Virat Kohli (129), and an in-form Devdutt Padikkal (125) have formed the core of RCB’s batting lineup. They are further bolstered by hard-hitters like Tim David (99), along with Romario Shepherd and Venkatesh Iyer, who add finishing strength down the order. RCB are unlikely to worry too much about Phil Salt’s slow start, given Kohli’s consistency at the top, where he can either anchor the innings or shift gears when needed.

Match Scorecard