Iran threatens to trap enemies in 'deadly vortex' after Trump orders naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz

Tehran:

Amid escalating tensions, Iran has issued a strong warning following a naval blockade order by US President Donald Trump targeting the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday claimed that its forces have full control over the key maritime chokepoint, cautioning that any hostile action would trap adversaries in what it described as a "deadly vortex."

In a Persian-language post on X, the IRGC's naval command asserted that all traffic in the strait is being closely monitored and controlled by Iranian armed forces. "All traffic... is under the full control of the armed forces,"it said.

"The enemy will become trapped in a deadly vortex in the Strait if it makes the wrong move," it added, posting a video showing vessels in crosshairs.

Trump announces immediate blockade of Strait of Hormuz

The statement came after Trump ordered immediate military steps to restrict movement through the strait, a crucial global shipping route through which nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply passes.

The US President announced that the US Navy would immediately begin a blockade on ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, hours after the peace talks with Tehran failed on the issue of nuclear weapons.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he has directed the US Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. "No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas," the US President said, claiming that other countries will be involved in this blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial narrow waterway used to transport a fifth of the global oil supplies.

"They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully "LOCKED AND LOADED," and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran," Trump said.

The US President said he was briefed by Vice President J D Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on the talks with Iranian leaders in Islamabad. "So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not," Trump said.

"They are very extraordinary men, and continuously thank me for saving 30 to 50 million lives in what would have been a horrendous War with India. I always appreciate hearing that - The amount of Humanity spoken of is incomprehensible," Trump said.

The US President said the points agreed to with the Iranian leadership were better than continuing military operations to conclusion.

"...but all of those points don't matter compared to allowing Nuclear Power to be in the hands of such volatile, difficult, unpredictable people," Trump said.

He said the three US representatives became very friendly and respectful of Iran's Representatives – Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Bagheri.

"... but that doesn't matter because they were very unyielding as to the single most important issue and, as I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," Trump said.

3,000 people killed in Iran

Since the war launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, at least 3,000 people have been killed in Iran, 2,020 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel, and more than a dozen across Gulf Arab states. The conflict has also inflicted significant and lasting damage on infrastructure in several countries across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz has effectively disrupted access to the Persian Gulf, severely impacting global oil and gas exports and driving energy prices sharply higher.

Also Read: Trump announces US blockade of Straight of Hormuz, warns Iran after peace talks collapse

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