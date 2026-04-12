Putin offers to mediate between Iran, US after failed Islamabad peace talks

Moscow:

Amid failed US-Iran talks in Pakistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a conversation with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, offering to mediate and help restore stability and peace in the conflict-hit Middle East, the Kremlin said.

Pezeshkian briefed Putin on the US-Iran talks held in Pakistan and thanked Moscow for its position 'aimed at de-escalating the situation,' the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin emphasized his readiness to help bring about a diplomatic settlement to the hostilities and establish a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

"Vladimir Putin emphasised his readiness to further facilitate the search for a political and diplomatic settlement to the conflict, and to mediate efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East," the Kremlin said in its readout of the call.

Iran confirms talks with Putin

In a post on X, the office of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he held a phone call with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin after the negotiations with the US in Pakistan failed.

The two leaders "reviewed latest regional and international developments", including the status of the ceasefire, the post said. We had earlier reported on Putin making the call.

Russia has long exchanged weapons with Iran and is likely offering satellite support, but it has so far refrained from getting directly involved in the conflict.

Iran-US Islamabad talks failed

The negotiations between the US and Iran have failed, US Vice President JD Vance said in an early morning media briefing in Islamabad on Sunday. Vance said the US has left a "very simple proposal" to Iran, which is its "final and best" offer. He said the US needs affirmative commitment that Iran will not seek nuclear weapon, or tools that help them achieve one fast.

"Their nuclear program such as it is, the enrichment facilities that they had before have been destroyed. But the simple question is - do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now or not just two years from now but for the long term? We haven't seen that now, we hope that we will," he said.

The failure of the high-stakes talks in Pakistan after 21 hours casts doubt over the future of a fragile two-week ceasefire, due to expire on April 22.

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