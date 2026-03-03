US urges Americans to 'immediately leave' over a dozen Middle Eastern countries, including Israel

Washington:

The conflict in West Asia has intensified, with Iran and the combined forces of Israel and the US launching fresh waves of missile and drone attacks. In response to the escalating situation, the US Department of State has urged American citizens to immediately leave more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to safety risks with the ongoing escalations that have plunged the region into significant chaos.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar posted on the social media site X that Americans in countries should "depart now" using any available commercial transportation "due to safety risks."

The ​warning came after the department, in recent days, updated its travel advisories for ⁠several countries in the region to recommend against travel.

List of countries the US urges to evacuate:

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

​Iraq

Israel,

West Bank and Gaza

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syria

United ​Arab Emirates

Yemen

The guidance comes as some major airlines have canceled flights to and from the region, as the war that began when the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday. It has since grown into a wider regional conflict, touching nearly every country nearby.

War in the Mideast widens

Israel and the US launched a sustained military campaign against Iran, with US President Donald Trump saying the operation could stretch for several weeks. Iran and its allies retaliated with strikes on Israel, Gulf states and assets vital to global energy supplies.

The escalation, marked by the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the absence of a clear exit strategy, has raised fears of a prolonged conflict with global repercussions. Traditionally safe hubs such as Dubai have reported incoming fire, air travel has been disrupted, leaving hundreds of thousands stranded, oil prices have surged, and US allies have pledged support to intercept Iranian missiles and drones.

With no immediate de-escalation in sight, Trump said operations could last four to five weeks, adding he was prepared to continue longer if necessary. He said US objectives include destroying Iran's missile capabilities, crippling its navy, preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons, and cutting support to allied groups such as Hezbollah, which has fired rockets at Israel, triggering retaliatory strikes.

Also Read: Trump says Iran posed 'colossal threat' to US and Middle East, vows to crush Tehran's nuclear threat

Also Read: Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for 'standing with Israel' as Middle East conflict rages on