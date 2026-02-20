Davinder Gill on playing Constable Aujla in Kohrra 2: 'The character was meant to lighten…' | Exclusive

New Delhi:

Davinder Gill, who played Constable Aujla in Kohrra 2, may not have had the loudest role on the show. But he brought about a quiet, distinct and light-hearted presence to the screen. In a show that depends on darkness, crime and emotional weight to push through its storyline, Aujla stands out in small but noticeable ways. There is a certain ease to him, something that softens the mood without ever breaking it. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Davinder tells us about what his casting process and prep-work for Aujla was like.

'He [Aujla] shouldn’t try too hard to be funny'

Interestingly, Davinder Gill says the role was never about trying too hard. “Basically, during casting, after the auditions, there was a clear idea in mind that Aujla should be funny in a non-funny way. He shouldn't try to be funny but be funny in the moment. I think whoever matched that final state of the character, they were selected," he told India TV.

That balance is what makes Aujla work. Kohrra 2 is a serious show, rooted in a bleak world, and yet his character brings in moments of lightness without feeling out of place. For Gill, understanding that tone took a bit of time. “See, usually everything around you is very serious. Police stations are shown in grey tones, old buildings, nothing cheerful. Lighting and everything is designed that way. Initially, I wondered why it was being shown like that. I even doubted if I was overdoing things. As an artist, you keep questioning yourself. But slowly, I understood that Aujla is meant to lighten the show a bit. After two to three days of shooting, it became easier for me," he said.

'I observed real police officers'

One scene that has stayed with viewers is the interrogation sequence featuring an influencer with Barun Sobti. It is tense, layered, and then comes Aujla’s line, “I’ve seen your reels.” It lands unexpectedly, cutting through the heaviness for just a moment.

Gill recalls that the reaction on set helped him trust the choice. “Before that line, I had support from the team. When I said the dialogue, the people behind the monitor, including the director, started laughing. That gave me confidence that it was working.”

A part of that instinct, he says, came from observing real-life behaviour. “Also, I observed real police officers. Their lives are very stressful, but they still joke around, even in a serious situation. I have never seen army or police people always serious.”

'Kohrra 2 team knew when to work and when to relax'

That contrast between what we see on screen and what actually happens behind the scenes is something Gill experienced firsthand while shooting. Even though Kohrra deals with heavy themes, the atmosphere on set was far from grim. “Yes, the team was very well organised. Everyone knew when to work and when to relax. Even small moments like sitting together or having food helped maintain the mood, especially during night shoots in the cold.”

With Kohrra 2 bringing him wider recognition, Gill is now looking ahead. He already has another project lined up, and it keeps him in a familiar space. “Yes, I have a project with Ali Fazal where he plays a gangster in a police uniform, and I am also playing a policeman. The show is called Raakh and will release on Prime Video, likely around May or June.”

