SC takes suo motu cognisance of minor's gang-rape in moving bus in Delhi-NCR, recalls Nirbhaya case

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl inside a moving bus in the Delhi-NCR region, raising serious concerns over the safety of women and children in public spaces. The court observed that such incidents point towards a systematic failure of law enforcement and public administrative authorities to ensure basic safety. The court sought a response from the Delhi Police and observed that places such as parks, buses and roads cannot be allowed to become "zones of high risk".

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran took note of media reports highlighting multiple recent incidents of sexual violence involving minors in the national capital region. The cases referred to by the court included the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Lady Shri Ram College, the alleged gang-rape of a minor in Swaroop Nagar and the reported sexual assault of another minor inside a bus travelling from Greater Noida to Delhi.

The top court's intervention comes amid growing concern over the safety of women and children in public spaces across the national capital region. The Aastha Kunj case, in which a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men who posed as police personnel, has already triggered wider questions over safety and security in the area.

SC draws parallel with 2012 Nirbhaya case

During the hearing, the bench expressed anguish over the recurrence of sexual assault cases and questioned whether the lessons of the 2012 Nirbhaya case had truly been learnt. "One cannot help but draw a painful parallel to the 2012 Nirbhaya case and wonder whether lessons have been learnt. There are occurrences of sexual assault across NCR despite the guarantee of public safety. The right to live with dignity free from violence is a fundamental guarantee under Article 21 of the Constitution," the court observed.

What happened inside the moving bus

According to the details of the case, the 16-year-old girl boarded a sleeper bus in Greater Noida on August 4 while travelling towards Noida. She was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver and conductor of the bus while the vehicle was on the move. The girl was subsequently allegedly abandoned near the Kashmere Gate area of Old Delhi, more than 40 kilometres away from where she had boarded the bus.

The two men accused in the case have since been arrested

The National Human Rights Commission had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the reported incident. It said the girl had boarded the bus from Greater Noida and was allegedly assaulted by the driver and conductor before being left at the Kashmere Gate bus terminal. The NHRC sought detailed reports from the Police Commissioners of Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar and the Superintendent of Police of Mainpuri, including the status of the investigation and information on compensation, if any, provided to the victim.

Investigation raises questions over bus safety

The case has also brought the safety and regulatory compliance of the private sleeper bus under scrutiny. Police investigations reported in the aftermath of the incident found several alleged safety lapses concerning the vehicle. Investigators were examining issues including surveillance arrangements and other mandatory safety mechanisms. Reports also said the bus had pending traffic challans and that its CCTV system was not functional.

The investigation also examined the circumstances in which the driver and conductor had been hired. Police were reported to be questioning the operators of the bus service over the recruitment and verification process. Forensic evidence from the vehicle was also collected as part of the investigation, with police seeking examination of biological samples as they prepared the case for further legal proceedings.

Also Read:

17-year-old girl raped by three men posing as police officer near Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir, one arrested