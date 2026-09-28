Netflix announces Reporting Live, Parineeti Chopra's investigative thriller set for October premiere

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is set to headline a new investigative thriller, Reporting Live, which will premiere on Netflix on October 9, 2026. The film follows a young reporter and her cameraman as a promising lead takes them into the dangerous world of illegal sand mining.

The film is produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath and brings together actors from different generations. Alongside Parineeti, the cast includes Deven Bhojani, veteran actor Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman.

Reporting Live follows a dangerous investigation

The story centres on an ambitious young reporter and an experienced cameraman who begin investigating illegal sand mining. What starts as a promising lead soon takes them into the territory of a ruthless sand mafia with plenty to lose if their activities are exposed.

As the investigation moves deeper into the racket, the pair find themselves facing a situation that is far more dangerous than the story they initially set out to report. The film's makers describe Reporting Live as a grounded thriller that keeps ordinary people at the centre of its story while building the tension around the investigation.

Dhruv Tripathi on making Reporting Live

For director and co-writer Dhruv Tripathi, the project has been a long journey. He revealed that he has been working on the film for seven years, from developing the script with Mihir Jadhav to finally bringing it to the screen. "It feels incredibly special to finally announce Reporting Live. I've lived with this film for seven years, from writing it with Mihir to bringing it to the screen, so seeing it ready to go out into the world is quite surreal," Tripathi said.

He added that he wanted the film to feel grounded and real while keeping the focus on the ordinary people at the heart of the story. Tripathi also credited the cast and crew for helping bring the film together and said he was looking forward to audiences around the world experiencing it on Netflix.

Partha Kiran Thakur on the ensemble cast

Producer Partha Kiran Thakur said the film's scale and subject required a clear vision from the beginning. He also highlighted the opportunity to bring together performers from different generations. "The stakes are high, both in the story we are telling and in the scale of its execution," Thakur said, adding that working with actors who are established in their own right was one of the most exciting parts of the project.

He particularly pointed to the pairing of Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani, saying the two actors will be seen together in roles unlike anything they have played previously. With a reporter and her cameraman at the centre of the story, Reporting Live promises a chase through an illegal sand-mining network where every new lead could make their investigation more dangerous.

Reporting Live will stream on Netflix from October 9, 2026.

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