US Supreme Court quashes Trump's tariff orders: Does it mean zero tariff on India? Explained

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. The 6-3 decision of the US Supreme Court centres on tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, including the sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs he imposed on nearly every other country. It's the first major piece of Trump's broad agenda to come squarely before the nation's highest court, which he helped shape with the appointments of three conservative jurists in his first term.

In a 6-3 decision by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court upheld a lower court ruling that Trump exceeded his authority by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to levy broad import taxes.

The majority found that the Constitution "very clearly" gives Congress the power to impose taxes, which include tariffs. "The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.

Tariffs decision doesn't stop Trump from imposing duties under other laws

The tariffs decision doesn't stop Trump from imposing duties under other laws. While those have more limitations on the speed and severity of Trump's actions, top administration officials have said they expect to keep the tariff framework in place under other authorities.

The Supreme Court ruling comes despite a series of short-term wins on the court's emergency docket that have allowed Trump to push ahead with extraordinary flexes of executive power on issues ranging from high-profile firings to major federal funding cuts.

Does it mean zero tariff on India? All you need to know

Even though the US Supreme Court’s decision is a major legal victory for trade partners, it does not automatically mean zero tariffs on all Indian goods. The court ruling removes the broad 18% "tax" on most Indian goods, but specific duties on products like steel and aluminium continue to apply.

With the 18% reciprocal duty now legally blocked, most Indian exports may revert to lower baseline levels, but "zero tariff" only applies to specific sectors (like pharmaceuticals or semiconductors) or products explicitly mentioned in the bilateral deal.

Here’s what Trump said on US ruling on tariff

Trump had framed the case as among the most critical in US history, warning of economic catastrophe if struck down, yet opposition spanned ideologies- from Democratic-led states to libertarian and pro-business groups typically aligned with Republicans. Public polls reflect tariff skepticism amid inflation worries, undercutting their political appeal despite short-term court victories on unrelated executive actions like firings and budget cuts.

President Trump passionately staked the case's stakes as one of America's most consequential, warning that an adverse ruling would deliver a crippling economic wound to the nation. Yet opposition transcended party lines, uniting Democratic states with libertarian advocates and pro-business factions usually in GOP corners. Public opinion polls underscore tariffs' tepid support, overshadowed by voter angst over living costs and affordability woes.

President Donald Trump mounted a robust defense of his tariff strategy, speaking at a steel plant in northwest Georgia just as the Supreme Court deliberated a potential knockout blow to the policy anchoring his economic vision.

President Trump has been vocal about the case

It should be noted that President Trump has been vocal about the case, calling it one of the most important in US history and saying a ruling against him would be an economic body blow to the country. But legal opposition crossed the political spectrum, including libertarian and pro-business groups that are typically aligned with the GOP. Polling has found tariffs aren't broadly popular with the public, amid wider voter concern about affordability.

The Constitution gives Congress the power to levy tariffs. But the Trump administration argued that a 1977 law allowing the president to regulate importation during emergencies also allows him to set tariffs. Other presidents have used the law dozens of times, often to impose sanctions, but Trump was the first president to invoke it for import taxes.

Trump set what he called "reciprocal" tariffs on most countries in April 2025 to address trade deficits that he declared a national emergency. Those came after he imposed duties on Canada, China and Mexico, ostensibly to address a drug trafficking emergency.

Impact of Trump's tariffs estimated at USD 3 trillion

The economic impact of Trump's tariffs has been estimated at some USD 3 trillion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The Treasury has collected more than USD 133 billion from the import taxes the president has imposed under the emergency powers law, federal data from December shows.