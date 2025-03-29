Which is most dangerous country to drive, where does India stand? Here's what research says Norway has been considered the safest country to drive in for the fourth consecutive year. India has been ranked at the 49th place, while the US got the 51st spot. South Africa has emerged as the most dangerous country to drive.

South Africa has been ranked at the top among the most dangerous countries to drive in the world, an annual report put together by a US-based driver training company based on research in 53 countries says. India has been kept at the 49th spot, while the US got the 51st rank, making it the third most dangerous country to drive in, according to Zutobi.com, the international driver's education company with courses in multiple countries. For the fourth year in a row, Norway is the safest country in the world for driving, while South Africa maintained its last position in the list for the second consecutive year.

What are the indicators used to rank countries?

The Zutobi statement said it analysed countries based on indicators including motorway speed limits, blood alcohol concentration limits for drivers and road traffic death rates to determine the world’s safest and most dangerous countries to drive.

The average number of estimated road traffic deaths per 100,000 across all countries has decreased since the previous year from 8.9 to 6.3, while there has been no change in national speed limits and blood alcohol concentration limits in each country, it said.

“There are laws in South Africa, but the lack of enforcement through corrupt traffic officers who take bribes is commonly discussed among drivers,” said Alisha Chinnah, working for a company that arranges roadworthy licensing for vehicles at testing stations here.

