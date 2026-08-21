Visakhapatnam: Crying 6-year-old slapped by teacher over homework, he collapses and dies on the spot

Visakhapatnam:

A six-year-old UKG student died in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam after being allegedly slapped by a teacher for failing to complete his homework, said the police. The incident has sparked an outrage in the state, with the boy's family and relatives staging a protest, demanding action against the student.

According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday at the Little Gardens School in the One Town area of the city, and the deceased student was identified as Pranay Teja, the son of Krishna Prasad and Sai Lakshmi.

The police said the teacher had allegedly grabbed Pranay's shirt and slapped him after he failed to complete his homework. However, Pranay collapsed immediately after being allegedly slapped and was taken to the King George Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The entire incident has been caught on the CCTV camera.

Police launch probe; body sent for post-mortem

The police have now launched an investigation into the incident and trying to find if Pranay were suffering from an pre-existing medical condition that caused his death. His body has also been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of his death will be revealed once the reports are out.

The CCTV footage is also being examined by the police.

Family demands action against teacher

Demanding action against the teacher and the school, the family has denied that Pranay had any pre-existing medical condition. Speaking to India TV, his father Krishna said Pranay was a perfectly normal child and did not suffer from any illness.

He said Pranay did not want to go to school on Thursday, but agreed after being persuaded. However, he later received a call about what had happened. "I checked the CCTV footage and found that the female teacher had scolded him. He was beaten by her and suddenly collapsed. Later, the doctors said he has died," Krishna said.

"He was an absolutely normal child and was not suffering from any problem. He was absolutely fine on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Neither he was suffering from any disease," he told India TV, demanding action against the female teacher.

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