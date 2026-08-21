CJP workers chased out during school inspection in Rajasthan, villagers pelt stones; Ashutosh Ranka blames BJP

Jaipur:

Tensions erupted in the Bagru town of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) workers were stopped by the villagers from inspecting a school, leading to clashes between the two sides.

The incident happened in the Rampura-Kanwarpura village when the CJP workers arrived to inspect a government school's infrastructure and overall conditions. However, the villagers stopped them and asked the CJP workers to leave, but they decided to stage a protest outside the school.

However, this only led to a clash, with CJP workers alleging that they were manhandled by the villagers. They claimed that the school was in poor condition and they only wanted to highlight that but they were denied an entry inside it.

Several videos have also gone viral that showed the villages attacking the CJP workers.

CJP lambasts BJP for attack

The CJP even claimed that those who attacked its workers belonged to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). CJP's co-convener and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, in a series of posts on X (previously Twitter), has alleged that stones were pelted at them and their members have suffered injuries.

He even claimed that a buffalo shed was built at the school. He said the CJP workers were assaulted at the behest of one, named Madan Dilawar. However, the CJP will not get "intimidated by such thuggery", Ranka said, adding that he will ensure that the school gets fixed.

"All levels of disgust have been crossed today," he said. "When we arrived there for inspection, we were openly assaulted, pelted with stones. Car windows were smashed, stones were rained down on the team. Clothes were torn. Stones were thrown into tubes to attack the team. My clothes were torn."

"Requesting media to not blame the villagers for today’s incident. People were sent from outside to incite violence. It was the villagers who had requested us to come and inspect the school. I have been told that the local BJP counsellor was seen distributing money to some goons," he said in another X post.

'Don't want to politicise the matter'

Meanwhile, the villagers have said that they don't want to politicise the matter, further denying that they assaulted the CJP workers. A villager, Jugal Kishore Sharma, while speaking to news agency ANI, said the CJP had brought around 200 to 250 people with them and they themselves broke their car.

Sharma said the villagers will not allow any other party, except the BJP and the Congress, to visit the village and get the school repaired. "They say that they had come to repair the school. But this will be done by our MLA, Rs 12 Lakhs has been earmarked for it," he said.

Another villager, Anu Sharma, said the VJP attempted to teardown the school, adding that funds have been passed for its repair. "About 20-25 students come here to study. Where will they go?... There was just a heated exchange," she told ANI.

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