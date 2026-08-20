9-SIM limit in India: DoT to flag users and stop new mobile connections

New Delhi:

India’s telecom rules are about to get tougher for people who’ve already hit their SIM card limit. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) now wants telecom operators to use the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) to spot users who have as many SIM cards as the law allows and stop them from picking up any more.

Across most of the country, you get nine mobile connections per person. But if you live in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, or the North East, you’re capped at six. The main reason for tightening things up? The DoT wants to crack down on the misuse of SIM cards in fraud, impersonation, and cybercrime cases. DIP has already been sharing info about SIM misuse across telecom companies and other groups in the industry.

What if you try to get a 10th SIM?

Once you hit the official limit, operators are supposed to block you from getting another mobile connection in your name. Under the new rules, your information—including your photo if you have got 9-SIM cards will pop up on the DIP, and telecom companies will be able to check if you’re maxed out. The system should roll out from August 23, 2026, so after that, operators can cross-check before selling you another connection.

At first, operators will rely on what's in the DIP instead of instantly catching attempts to get a 10th SIM right at the counter. But with time, the system should get better and more automated.

What happens if you already have extra SIM cards?

These rules target people with more than the allowed number of connections too. If you’re over the limit, those extra SIMs can be identified and disconnected. The DoT’s tech already finds SIMs obtained using fake documents or ones that sneak past the limits.

This clampdown matters because criminals often use illegal SIM cards to impersonate others, commit financial fraud, and pull off various cybercrimes.

Deadline for telecom operators: November 2026

The DoT has given telecom operators until November 30, 2026, to get real-time SIM checking up and running and to fully integrate their systems with the Digital Intelligence Platform. The goal? Operators should spot over-limit subscribers quickly, not after the fact.

What’s pushing the government to take these steps?

The government’s on a mission to tighten up telecom verification and stop people from abusing mobile connections. SIM cards registered under fake or stolen IDs are a big part of scams and fraud. Using DIP, the DoT already shares alerts about telecom abuse with operators, banks, cops, and everyone else involved.

They’ve also rolled out ASTR, an AI tool that sniffs out SIMs registered with bogus documents or over the allowed number.

Another big change: CNAP

Limiting how many SIMs you can get is just one part of making India’s telecom world safer. Operators are now bringing in Calling Name Presentation (CNAP). With CNAP, when someone calls, you see the name attached to the number, even if it’s not in your contacts. This system uses the KYC info that telecom operators already collect, not crowdsourced databases.

Put together, tightening SIM limits, sharing intelligence with DIP, and rolling out CNAP all serve one thing: making it a lot tougher for fraudsters to hide behind fake connections and impersonate legitimate users.

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