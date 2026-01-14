What is a VoIP Exchange? The illegal system used for cybercrime, now under CBI probe CBI investigates an illegal SIM box VoIP exchange in Bihar that converted international calls into local numbers, allegedly aiding cybercrime and terror networks. Here's what is a VoIP exchange.

New Delhi:

The CBI has officially taken over the investigation into an alleged illegal phone exchange operating from Narayanpur village in Bihar. Officials stated on Wednesday that the setup was being used to convert Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls into local voice calls to facilitate large-scale cybercrime.

The Narayanpur Setup

The investigation originated with the Digital Intelligence Unit of the Bihar Police, which detected a sophisticated "SIM box" operation in Narayanpur. A SIM box uses multiple SIM cards to route international calls and messages through local numbers. This is often done illegally to bypass high international calling charges or to mask scams by making international calls appear as if they are coming from a local number.

Data shows that over 20,000 calls were routed to various numbers across the country using this specific setup. Authorities allege that such systems are frequently used by overseas terror groups to contact sleeper cells and anti-national elements while evading detection by security agencies.

What is a VoIP Exchange?

A VoIP Exchange functions similarly to a traditional telephone exchange but operates over the internet. It acts as a digital hub that routes calls between different providers and users globally, managing and directing incoming and outgoing traffic to the correct destination.

In cases of illegal "leaking" or conversion:

The Conversion: The setup converts VoIP signaling protocols into a format compatible with mobile networks.

The Process: To do this, the system requires an active SIM card to place the call onto a local cellular network.

The Result: The carrier’s infrastructure treats the call as a standard mobile-to-mobile call, making it nearly impossible for the recipient or the provider to identify the original international source.

Mobile protocols are generally not secret because the global telecommunications system is built on interoperability and standardisation. This openness allows different networks to "talk" to each other but also allows sophisticated actors to build compatible, albeit illegal, hardware.

The Malda connection and mastermind

According to the police, the illegal SIM cards used in the Narayanpur SIM box were activated in Malda, West Bengal. These SIMs were tracked back to two Point of Sale (PoS) operators, Rejaul Haque and Muktadir Hossain.

The CBI has registered an FIR against the alleged mastermind, Mukesh Kumar, who operated the exchange from his attic in Bhojpur. Haque and Hossain have also been named for allegedly providing the 67 suspicious SIM cards used in the operation.

CBI takes the lead

The illegal operation was first unearthed by the Bihar Police in July 2023. Given the national security implications and the scale of the cybercrime, the state government requested a central probe. Following a recent notification from the Central Government, the CBI re-registered the Bihar Police’s FIR as its own. Interestingly, the FIR also noted that the Telangana Police had previously pinpointed Narayanpur as a source of suspicious activity, highlighting the nationwide reach of this single attic-based exchange.

