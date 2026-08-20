iPhone 18 Pro design to disappoint fans; may just look like iPhone 17 Pro: Leaks

New Delhi:

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are packed with internal upgrades, but honestly, the exterior might not wow anyone. A fresh leak hints that the iPhone 18 Pro’s design could be almost identical to the iPhone 17 Pro. You might even be able to use your old iPhone 17 Pro case on the new model.

If this turns out to be true, fans waiting for a big design change will not be thrilled. It could end up feeling like a pretty lacklustre upgrade for those hoping Apple would shake things up.

iPhone 18 Pro could look just like iPhone 17 Pro

Apparently, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg shared an image showing an OtterBox case that’s supposed to fit both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro. OtterBox seems pretty convinced—they’re selling the case at Best Buy already. So, if these case dimensions really are spot on, Apple’s keeping the size, button placements, and camera cutouts pretty much the same.

That’s not great news if you have been hoping for a fresh look. And the camera? It’s déjà vu all over again. The leak shows the same horizontal camera module, with openings for three sensors, the flash, and LiDAR. Rumour has it the iPhone 18 Pro keeps the triple-camera setup: a 48-megapixel main, 48-megapixel ultra-wide, and 48-megapixel telephoto.

Same camera design as iPhone 17 Pro

So, if both the body and camera layout barely change, the iPhone 18 Pro could be almost a twin to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Now, there’s been chatter about the iPhone 18 Pro being thicker. Previous reports said Apple would bump up the size, maybe to make room for a bigger 4,056mAh battery. That would usually mean a chunkier device. But if these case leaks are accurate, Apple might not change the design much after all.

Of course, just because cases fit does not mean the devices are the same size – so take the leak with a grain of salt.

What about earlier reports of a thicker iPhone 18 Pro?

Honestly, while the looks might not shift much, Apple’s expected to roll out plenty of hardware upgrades. The iPhone 18 Pro’s likely running the new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process and Apple’s C2 modem (code-named Ganymede). And those three cameras sticking around means Apple probably aims to boost image processing and tech under the hood, not retool the hardware itself.

When’s the launch?

Well, everyone’s expecting Apple to drop the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September, maybe around the 8th. That is also when rumours say Apple’s first foldable iPhone will debut. But hey, Apple has not officially announced anything, so nothing’s set in stone.

If the leak checks out, the iPhone 18 Pro looks like one of Apple’s least dramatic redesigns in recent memory. Sure, you will get faster speeds, a beefed-up battery, and camera tweaks—but if it looks just like last year’s model, a lot of folks might skip the upgrade just based on aesthetics.

Apple likes to stick with familiar designs to keep things consistent. But for buyers shelling out for a flagship phone, an unchanged look can make the new Pro feel more like a tune-up than a true leap forward.

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