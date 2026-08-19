iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to cost Rs 20000 more, could cost around Rs 1.55 lakh

New Delhi:

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max might hit harder for Indian wallets this year, the reason being the price. As per rumours, the new Pro lineup is set for an official reveal in September 2026, and sources stated that it will come with price tags that will be higher (by around Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 20,000) when compared to last year’s models. That could mean that the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at around Rs. 1.55 lakh.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro

The regular iPhone 18 Pro could launch at Rs. 1,39,900, up from Rs. 1,34,900, which was the iPhone 17 Pro’s sticker price.

Some sources are guessing the 256GB version might land at Rs. 1,44,900, while the Pro Max is likely to start at Rs. 1,54,900.

So, depending on which storage variant you pick, you may end up shelling out Rs. 20,000 more than last year.

Rising memory costs could push prices up

Rising memory and storage costs are the real reason why costs are going up. Due to the booming AI infrastructure and hungry data centers, demand for memory components is up, suppliers are stretched thin, and prices are climbing.

Apple’s already hiked prices for some iPad and MacBook models in India. The big question remains: will they roll those higher costs into iPhones too? So far, the answer is no!

iPhone 18 Pro Series: Expected upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to pack some serious upgrades:

Apple’s A20 Pro chipset (built using TSMC’s new 2nm tech)

12GB of RAM

Brighter LTPO+ displays

A more compact Dynamic Island

The Pro Max could also boast a bigger battery and a completely revamped camera system, including a 48-megapixel sensor with a variable aperture and a stacked image sensor. Plus, Apple’s developing a C2 modem and expanding satellite connectivity. So, if you’re paying more, at least you’re getting more power.

Official price update?

So far, the above-mentioned price are not official. Apple has been staying quiet until the launch day, following the usual practice. For now, the suggestive numbers are the best guesses for the upcoming device. If the higher numbers are right, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could break records as Apple’s priciest mainstream iPhone in India. Better start budgeting.

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