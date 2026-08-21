The Odyssey surpasses 'Deadpool and Wolverine' as highest-grossing R-rated film, Ryan Reynolds reacts

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to perform well at the box office despite competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Matt Damon-starrer has now achieved another major milestone, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and surpassing Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to Variety, The Odyssey earned USD 1.352 billion worldwide. The epic has surpassed the previous record held by 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which ended its global run with USD 1.338 billion. The latest milestone comes as the film continues to perform strongly across international markets.

Earlier, the film also surpassed all previous releases to become the highest-grossing IMAX release of all time with USD 289 million worldwide.

Ryan Reynolds congratulates The Odyssey for this milestone

Ryan Reynolds, who starred in Deadpool & Wolverine, also celebrated the achievement on social media. Sharing his reaction to the milestone, Reynolds wrote on X, "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey for becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. That is one helluva car." Take a look below:

The Odyssey box office collection

The Odyssey, which hit theatres on July 17 and made a huge USD 123 million in its domestic debut. Since then, the film has collected USD 516 million in North America and USD 835 million from international markets.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey had a strong start at the Indian box office. It collected Rs 17.40 crore across 8,413 shows on its first day, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.90 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 90.30 crore in its first week in India and has grossed Rs 182.60 crore so far.

The Odyssey: What is the plot?

For the unversed, The Odyssey is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic of the same name and follows the story of Odysseus' long journey home after the Trojan War.

The Odyssey: Cast and production details

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel and Elliot Page in key roles. The film is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under the banner of Syncopy, in association with Universal Pictures

Also Read:

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey becomes highest-grossing IMAX release of all time with $289 million