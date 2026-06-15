Oppo Reno 16 Pro global variant spotted on Geekbench with Android 16 and MediaTek chipset

New Delhi:

Oppo’s gearing up to launch the Reno 16 series globally, and things are picking up steam. After the regular Reno 16 showed up on various benchmarking and certification sites, the global version of the Reno 16 Pro just popped up on Geekbench. This leak spills a bunch of core specs before Oppo even makes things official.

Geekbench listing reveals model number

According to the Geekbench listing, there’s an Oppo device with the model number CPH2863. Earlier certifications have already tied this model directly to the Reno 16 Pro’s global release. Geekbench doesn’t name the phone outright, but let’s be real- this model number lines up with the Reno 16 series.

MediaTek chipset powers the device

Let’s get into the hardware. This device comes with MediaTek’s MT6899 chip, a processor built with eight cores: one clocked at 3.40GHz, three at 3.20GHz, and four more at 2.20GHz. Most leaks say this is actually the MediaTek Dimensity 8550, which matches up with what Oppo uses in the Chinese variant of the Reno 16 Pro. For graphics, there’s the Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, so you can expect smooth gaming and solid performance.

12GB RAM and Android 16 support

Geekbench also lists around 11.18GB of RAM, but you know how it goes, Oppo will likely round that up to 12GB in marketing. The phone runs Android 16, making it one of the first to come with Google’s latest OS. Of course, Oppo layers its ColorOS 16 skin on top.

Benchmark scores suggest strong performance

The test scores paint a pretty strong picture: the Reno 16 Pro clocked in with 1,575 points on the single-core test and 5,889 on multi-core. To put that in perspective, the standard Reno 16 reportedly landed at 1,240 and 3,994, so the Pro is in another league for multitasking and gaming.

India launch is expected soon

It looks like the wait for the Reno 16 series is not going to be long; rumours point to a July 2 launch in India. Oppo has not officially announced a date yet, but with all these leaks piling up, you can expect the reveal pretty soon. As for the display, cameras, and battery, more details will likely drop shortly before the launch. So, if you have been holding out for Oppo’s next flagship, you will not have to wait much longer.