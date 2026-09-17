Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 get Android 17-based OriginOS 7 preview programme in India

New Delhi:

Vivo and iQOO are rolling out OriginOS 7, which will be layered right on top of the Android 17 operating system. The official global launch hits on September 21, but if you want to get your hands on it early, you are in for some competition.

Each smartphone (Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15) will only let in 500 users for this preview.

OriginOS 7 global launch date

Vivo and iQOO confirmed the details on X (formerly Twitter), and the buzz is real. They are opening an exclusive sneak peek for the X300 Pro and iQOO 15 in India ahead of the global rollout. If you grab an invite, you’ll get access to all the new features, interface changes, and performance upgrades before anyone else.

Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 Preview Programme

Let’s break down the preview:

For the iQOO 15, sign-ups close on September 20.

Vivo is not pinning an exact deadline for the X300 Pro, but do not expect the window to stay open long.

So, if you are interested, then you need to move fast.

How to register for OriginOS 7 Preview

Follow these steps:

Open Settings on the Vivo X300 Pro or iQOO 15. Select System Update. Then tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. Select Upcoming Updates. Tap Closed Beta Sign-Up. Select View Details to check the preview programme information. Fill in the required registration details. Submit the form to apply for the OriginOS 7 Preview Programme.

Just remember, this isn’t automatic. Only a handful of users will be selected, so crossing your fingers isn’t a bad idea.

Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 software details

These smartphones shipped with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, so OriginOS 7 paired with Android 17 is a big step up. If you snag a spot in the preview, you will test all the fresh features before the update goes worldwide.

Honestly, this is not just about speed or new icons. It’s about jumping to the front of the line and helping shape Vivo’s next-gen software. If you like being first and don’t mind the occasional beta bug, go ahead and register. This is your chance to see what OriginOS 7 can do and maybe even brag a little when September 21 rolls around.

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