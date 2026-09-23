Airtel adds Apple TV and iCloud+ benefits to family postpaid plans: Details here

New Delhi:

Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers, has just added several new perks for its family postpaid plans in India. If you are someone who is using a family postpaid plan that costs around Rs 999 or more, then you might now get Apple iCloud+, Apple TV, and Apple Arcade, which are bundled in with no extra fees, no strings attached.

What is in Airtel’s Rs 999+ family postpaid plan?

With the new postpaid family plan from the company, customers will get the following:

Unlimited voice calls

100 texts a day

unlimited data

All the services are on Airtel’s Fastlane network.

They could further add up to three SIM cards under the family plan, which makes it a solid pick for families or small groups.

The bonuses do not stop there, as it comes with a number of OTT platforms for free, like:

Amazon Prime

Google One

Disney+ Hotstar

Adobe Express Premium

Also, as per the latest update, customers further get access to Apple apps for free, like:

iCloud+

Apple TV

Apple Arcade

If you want even more, then Airtel has a number of pricer family plans (more than Rs 1,000) that have you covered.

Airtel's Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,399 postpaid

The Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,399 postpaid options add Netflix and let you add up to four SIM cards. The top-of-the-line Rs 1,749 plan supports five SIM cards and, of course, includes all the new Apple benefits.

Airtel and Apple services in one postpaid bill

Airtel is tossing in iCloud+ (which handles your photos, files, and backups), Apple TV (for all your streaming needs), and Apple Arcade (if you are into gaming)—all as part of your regular postpaid bill.

This move comes right after Apple beefed up its iCloud+ bundle in India. Now, even if you get iCloud+ directly from Apple for Rs 75 per month, the user is getting Apple TV and Apple Arcade along with your cloud storage. But if you are on an eligible Airtel plan, you’re getting it all at no extra cost.

So, if you have multiple family members who are using Apple iPhones or Apple devices, along with Airtel SIM, then here is a golden opportunity to experience a lot of value added services in cost affective way.

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