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Airtel adds Apple TV and iCloud+ benefits to family postpaid plans: Details here

Written By: Saumya Nigam
Published: ,Updated:

Airtel has updated its family postpaid plans priced at Rs 999 and above with complimentary access to Apple iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade. The revised plans also bundle services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Google One, Disney+ Hotstar and Adobe Express Premium, depending on the plan.

Airtel postpaid adds Apple TV and iCloud+ benefits
Airtel postpaid adds Apple TV and iCloud+ benefits Image Source : Airtel
New Delhi:

Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers, has just added several new perks for its family postpaid plans in India. If you are someone who is using a family postpaid plan that costs around Rs 999 or more, then you might now get Apple iCloud+, Apple TV, and Apple Arcade, which are bundled in with no extra fees, no strings attached.

What is in Airtel’s Rs 999+ family postpaid plan?

With the new postpaid family plan from the company, customers will get the following:

  • Unlimited voice calls
  • 100 texts a day
  • unlimited data

All the services are on Airtel’s Fastlane network.

They could further add up to three SIM cards under the family plan, which makes it a solid pick for families or small groups.

The bonuses do not stop there, as it comes with a number of OTT platforms for free, like: 

  • Amazon Prime
  • Google One
  • Disney+ Hotstar
  • Adobe Express Premium

Also, as per the latest update, customers further get access to Apple apps for free, like:

  • iCloud+
  • Apple TV
  • Apple Arcade 

If you want even more, then Airtel has a number of pricer family plans (more than Rs 1,000) that have you covered. 

Airtel's Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,399 postpaid 

The Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,399 postpaid options add Netflix and let you add up to four SIM cards. The top-of-the-line Rs 1,749 plan supports five SIM cards and, of course, includes all the new Apple benefits.

Airtel and Apple services in one postpaid bill

Airtel is tossing in iCloud+ (which handles your photos, files, and backups), Apple TV (for all your streaming needs), and Apple Arcade (if you are into gaming)—all as part of your regular postpaid bill.

This move comes right after Apple beefed up its iCloud+ bundle in India. Now, even if you get iCloud+ directly from Apple for Rs 75 per month, the user is getting Apple TV and Apple Arcade along with your cloud storage. But if you are on an eligible Airtel plan, you’re getting it all at no extra cost.

So, if you have multiple family members who are using Apple iPhones or Apple devices, along with Airtel SIM, then here is a golden opportunity to experience a lot of value added services in cost affective way.

ALSO READ:

Airtel postpaid adds Apple TV and iCloud+ benefits 

How to check Airtel Broadband availability in your area: Plans, features and easy steps

Airtel introduces Referral Program for Fast Lane 5G users to save postpaid bills

 

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