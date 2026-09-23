OnePlus N6 Lite launched in India at Rs 16,999 with 3-day battery life: Check other details here

New Delhi:

OnePlus has rolled out the N6 Lite in the Indian market, adding another option to their budget lineup. If you thought the original N6 was affordable at Rs 22,999, this new Lite version comes in even cheaper at Rs 16,999.

There is no question that the real standout here is the massive 7,000mAh battery. Beyond battery life, the smartphone features a smooth 120Hz display, runs on Android 16, and promises solid durability thanks to a MIL-STD-810H military-grade rating.

Now, about the price—OnePlus is offering the N6 Lite in a single configuration: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. With the right bank card and an EMI transaction, you can shave Rs 750 off the price, dropping it to just Rs 16,249.

Two colourways are up for grabs: Midnight Hype and Neo Green.

The phone went on sale on September 22, and customers could buy it from the official website of the company, their app, the Amazon India store, OnePlus stores, and select retail shops across the country.

Specifications of N6 Lite

Display: You get a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and brightness that tops out at 900 nits—pretty impressive for this segment. It also boasts Aqua Touch tech, so the screen stays responsive, even if it’s wet or oily. Processor, RAM and ROM: Under the hood, the N6 Lite packs an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor, together with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Photography: On the back, there’s a 13MP camera with autofocus, Night Mode, and a Hi-Res option that bumps resolution up to 50MP. Up front, you get a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. Battery: It is a big focus, as the phone is backed by a 7,000mAh cell should get you close to 3-days on a single charge, according to OnePlus. Charging tops out at 15W, plus the phone offers 5W reverse wired charging if you need to juice up other devices. Operating system: It ships with OxygenOS 16 (based on the Android 16 operating system) and includes OnePlus’s 36-Month Fluency Protection feature, which steps in to keep performance smooth as the phone ages. Durability: The phone comes with the MIL-STD-810H spec and an IP64 rating, so it is safe from dust and water splashes.

OnePlus N6 Lite Specs Display 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz Processor Unisoc T7250 RAM/Storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 7,000mAh, 15W charging OS OxygenOS 16.0 based on Android 16 Price in India Rs 16,999 Colours Midnight Hype, Neo Green

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