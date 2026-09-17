ViewSonic launches new Google TV series in India with up to 65-inch displays

New Delhi:

ViewSonic has recently unveiled its new Google TV Series in the Indian market, featuring bigger and more display sizes- ranging from 32 inches to 65 inches. Also, they have unleashed a new range of of professional display and projection solutions. The company unveiled the products at InfoComm India 2026, targeting businesses, retail, workplaces and more.

ViewSonic has not revealed the India pricing for its latest Google TV models and Pro AV products yet. The new Google TV range includes five sizes: 32, 43, 50, 55, and 65 inches. As for when you can actually buy them, that’s still up in the air. For now, ViewSonic is telling interested customers and business partners to reach out to their India team if they want details on pricing or business deals.

ViewSonic Google TV Series: Features

The new ViewSonic Google TVs run on Google TV Ref+ 5.0 built on Android 14, which means they’re geared up for commercial use. They come ready for cloud content, native streaming, and Chromecast support right out of the box. You also get HDR, Dolby Audio, and Google Assistant baked in, so they cover the basics pretty well. With five screen sizes on offer, there’s plenty of flexibility depending on what businesses need.

New direct-view LED displays

ViewSonic just rolled out two Direct View LED displays for India: the LDC027-182 and LDC027G-091C. The LDC027-182 is built for serious visual environments like control rooms, dashboards, or map displays. The LDC027G-091C packs Flip Chip COB technology, sports a tiny 0.94mm pixel pitch, can hit up to 600 nits brightness, and boasts a 3,840Hz refresh rate. It claims an impressive 99% screen-to-body ratio, so it’s almost all screen.

105-inch ViewBoard and new monitors

The company is not stopping there. They have further launched a foldable all-in-one LED display that has been designed to be easy to move around and set up. The LDE series direct view LEDs come in 108, 136, and 163-inch options.

Everything you need—display, power, controls, image stitching—is built in, making life easier for installers.

On the monitor front, there is the new ViewBoard IFP105UW-N with a gigantic 105-inch screen, 21:9 aspect ratio, and crisp 5K resolution. You can split the screen for multitasking. They’ve also brought out the VG1457—think dual-screen, foldable, and portable—and the VP3456A, a 34-inch ultrawide monitor, both targeting users who want more workspace options.

Commercial and open-frame displays

For commercial displays, the CN5501-1N lets you run content 24/7—portrait or landscape. It’s got tools for content scheduling and wireless casting via AirPlay, Miracast, and Chromecast. Open Frame displays are also in the lineup, aimed at integrators who want touch screens for things like retail, hotels, smart city applications, or businesses.

ViewSonic short-throw laser projector

Finally, there is the new LSC600WU-ST short-throw laser projector. It pumps out 6,000 ANSI lumens with sharp WUXGA resolution. Plus, it covers 360-degree projection and image warping. IT teams will appreciate LAN-based controls, which makes the projector fit right in for big professional setups needing centralized management.

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