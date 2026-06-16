5 Important WhatsApp safety tips for parents to protect family and personal data

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is a great instant messaging platform that helps billions of users (from all age groups) to keep in touch with their family, teachers and friends by providing a quick and easy way to connect with anyone at any time. But the fact is that the scammers and cybercriminals are becoming smarter than ever, figuring out new ways to rob innocent people. Every time, there are new tricks from the fraudsters who are targeting senior citizens and people who are not very technologically advanced. Yes, it looks really scary, but you do not need to panic, as there are ways to keep yourself safe.

In this article, we bring to you some of the smart ways to keep your family members safe.

1. Enable two-step verification

A very important step is ‘Two-Step Verification’, which will put another wall between your account and the bad guys, and all it takes is a six-digit PIN. Every time you (or anyone else) try to log in on a new device, WhatsApp asks for your PIN—not just a code sent to your phone.

How do you set it up?

Open WhatsApp Settings

Tap Account

Hit Two-Step Verification

Make a strong PIN

So, in case someone gets your verification code, they still won’t get into your account without this PIN.

2. Never share OTPs or verification codes

Scammers love to pretend that they are someone you trust (a friend, a teacher, even a WhatsApp employee). Their goal? To get your one-time password or verification code. Don’t fall for it.

WhatsApp will never ask for your code in a chat.

Nobody needs your code, no matter how urgent they sound.

If you share your OTP, you hand over the keys to your account.

If someone is pushing you for the code, just stop and block them.

3. Review privacy settings regularly

You can control who sees your info on WhatsApp, and you should take advantage of that. Open your privacy settings and look at what you’re sharing:

Profile photo

Last seen and online

About info

Status updates

Set these so only your contacts can see them—there’s no reason to show your info to everyone. You’ll cut down on the chances of strangers finding out personal details.

4. Teach about suspicious links

Spam messages and fake offers pop up all the time. Kids might not recognise a scam link, so have an honest chat. Tell them:

Do not click on links from people they don’t know

Double-check weird messages before forwarding them

Ignore anyone asking for personal or account info

One low-key conversation about online red flags goes a long way.

5. Manage group membership carefully

Family groups, class groups, and local chats make things easier—but remember, groups can reveal more about you than you realise. Keep it tight:

Only join groups you know and trust

Don’t post anything sensitive where lots of people can see it

Leave old or inactive groups

If someone acts shady, report them

You can also lock down who can add you to new groups in Privacy Settings.

Stay safe while staying connected

WhatsApp is a powerful way for families to stay connected, but staying safe comes first. Toggle on those security features, be careful with your info, and help your kids stay smart about what they share and click. Just a few minutes checking your settings today can save you a giant headache tomorrow. Your chats and your family member will be a lot safer for it.