Tired of slow WiFi at home? Follow these easy fixes for faster internet connectivity

New Delhi:

Everyone depends on a fast internet connection these days, whether you are working from home, jumping into an online class, or just trying to relax with a good movie. Even with those unlimited high-speed broadband plans, slow WiFi can make everything way more frustrating than it needs to be. But here’s something a lot of people overlook: the problem usually is not your broadband plan. In fact, you can often boost your internet speed with a few quick tweaks.

Do not stick the router near thick walls

People tend to shove routers behind the TV, inside a cabinet, or up against thick walls, and then wonder why their WiFi drops out in random rooms. Thick concrete and walls are WiFi’s worst enemies. If signals have to go through a tonne of barriers, you are going to get patchy coverage and slow speeds. The router does its best work in the open—let those signals travel as freely as possible.

(Image Source : PIXABAY)WiFi

Restart the router: Seriously, just do it

Routers need a break now and then. If you let yours run nonstop for weeks or months, it gets bogged down, and your internet slows to a crawl. The fix is easy: turn the router off for about 20 or 30 seconds, then power it back up. That quick reset can clear out any hiccups and bring your speeds back to life.

Aim for the centre of your home

The exact spot you keep your router makes a huge difference. If it’s shoved into a corner, rooms on the opposite side of the house won’t get a decent signal. Instead, put your router as close to the centre of your place as you can. You’ll get a much more even WiFi signal and faster internet wherever you are.

Use the reset button if the problems do not go away

Most routers have a tiny reset button on the back. If nothing’s helping (and you have already tried restarting), press and hold that reset button. This resets the router to its original settings and can resolve weird technical glitches. Just remember, you’ll have to set up your WiFi network again afterwards.

Don’t forget router updates

Router manufacturers and ISPs release firmware updates to patch security gaps and improve performance. Check every so often to see if yours needs an update—sometimes it’s just a couple of clicks on your router’s admin page. Running the latest firmware means better stability, tighter security, and usually a noticeable boost to your speeds.

Quick fix to slow internet could save you money

Slow WiFi does not mean you need a better broadband plan. Things like smart router placement, simple restarts, hitting the reset button if all else fails, and keeping up with updates can all make a big difference. Before shelling out more cash for an upgraded plan, try these tricks first—you might be surprised just how much they help.