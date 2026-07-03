Luxury villas, 50 acres land, gold and cash! ACB exposes Hyderabad DSP's alleged Rs 200 crore empire

Hyderabad:

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana has come under the scanner after the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) allegedly uncovered assets worth more than Rs 200 crore that are suspected to be disproportionate to his known sources of income. The agency has registered a case against the officer and carried out simultaneous raids at 16 locations across Telangana and Karnataka, leading to the recovery of multiple high-value properties, cash, gold, silver and investment documents.

The accused has been identified as Sankireddy Bhim Reddy, DSP with Police Computer Services (PCS), Hyderabad. He has been booked under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, for allegedly amassing wealth through corrupt and illegal means during his tenure in service.

Raids conducted at 16 locations

According to the ACB, searches were carried out not only at the officer's residence but also at 15 other premises linked to his relatives, friends, alleged benamidars and associates. The raids were aimed at tracing assets allegedly acquired beyond his known legal income. The anti-corruption agency is continuing its investigation to determine the full extent of the assets and identify any additional properties or financial transactions linked to the case.

Luxury villas, apartments, commercial properties and over 50 acres of land traced

During the searches, investigators allegedly discovered an extensive portfolio of immovable properties spread across Telangana and Karnataka. The assets include a villa in Vesella Meadows at Ibrahim Bagh, a G+2 residential building with a penthouse and another flat in Telecom Nagar, an apartment in Kranti Zion Apartments at Gachibowli, two flats in Tellapur, a share in a G+5 commercial complex on Lanco Hills Road in Manikonda, a 3,000-square-foot commercial space near Marichettu Junction in Manikonda and multiple vacant plots at Nagole, Patancheru, Pragathi Resorts area and Mominpet.

The ACB also found documents related to 3.5 acres of agricultural land at Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district, six acres and another 38 acres of land in Karnataka, one acre near Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, two acres at Mominpet in Vikarabad district and 4.20 acres at Muchintal village. Investigators further found records indicating an investment of Rs 75 lakh in Raghavendra Rock Sand Minerals.

Cash, gold and silver seized during searches

The ACB said its teams recovered nearly Rs 3.6 lakh in cash from the officer's residence and another Rs 40 lakh from the house of an alleged benamidar. The searches also led to the seizure of nearly two kilograms of gold jewellery, around 20 kilograms of silver articles and bank deposits worth approximately Rs 19.91 lakh.

Market value may be significantly higher

The anti-corruption agency stated that the actual market value of the immovable properties is likely to be several times higher than their registered value, indicating that the total worth of the assets could exceed preliminary estimates. Officials also found 23 bottles of foreign liquor at the DSP's residence. The matter has been referred to the Excise Department for further action in accordance with the law.

Investigation continues

The ACB said the investigation is still underway and additional assets may surface as scrutiny of financial records and property documents continues. Authorities are examining the ownership pattern of the properties as well as the role of alleged benamidars and associates linked to the accused officer. The outcome of the investigation will determine the extent of the alleged disproportionate assets and whether further legal action is warranted under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB added.

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