Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 debuts with Dimensity 7400 chip, JBL 9-speaker audio system

New Delhi:

Lenovo just rolled out the Tab Plus Gen 2 globally, and it packs some solid upgrades compared to the first version. You get a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 under the hood, a big 12.1-inch 2.5K display running at 120Hz, and a JBL-tuned nine-speaker system that’s bound to really fill the room. The battery is huge—10,200mAh—so you won’t be hunting for a charger all the time. There’s also a built-in rotating kickstand, the latest Android 16, and support for both stylus and keyboard accessories.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 launched globally

With this launch, Lenovo keeps building out its Android tablet lineup. The Tab Plus Gen 2 really targets anyone who’s into entertainment, productivity, or serious multimedia use. You get a crisp, sharp display, punchy sound, and plenty of battery life with this one.

The device comes in multiple RAM and storage setups, so there’s something for anyone who wants a tablet loaded with features for both work and play.

Price and availability

Starting price is USD 399.99 globally (about Rs. 37,000), and in Europe, it lists for EUR 479.01 (around Rs. 52,000). Here are the available configurations:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Lenovo has not announced an India release date just yet.

12.1-inch 2.5K display with 120Hz refresh rate

On the display front, you get a 12.1-inch IGZO panel with sharp 2.5K resolution (2560x1600) and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate—great for gaming or scrolling through feeds. The screen gets up to 800 nits bright, supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and even has an anti-fingerprint coating. Basically, binge-watching and reading are both covered.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400

Inside, that MediaTek Dimensity 7400 is paired with as much as 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Need extra space? Just pop in a microSD and you can take it up to 2TB. That’s a ton of room for games, movies, or whatever else you need.

JBL Nine-Speaker audio system

Audio is a real standout here. The JBL-engineered speaker system uses nine drivers, with Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound. Plus, the tablet doubles as a Bluetooth speaker—it can play audio wirelessly from your phone or other devices, which is handy.

Cameras and built-in kickstand

The camera setup includes a 13MP rear shooter with autofocus and an 8MP front camera for video calls or selfies. The built-in kickstand rotates a full 360 degrees, so you can always find the right angle for working, watching, or reading—no need for extra cases or stands.

Battery and software

Powering all this is that massive 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Lenovo claims up to 15 hours of YouTube video playback on one charge, so it’ll keep up even on long days.

The Tab Plus Gen 2 runs Android 16 right out of the box. Lenovo says it’ll get two major OS updates, all the way up to Android 18, plus four years of security patches through 2030. It also supports Lenovo’s Tab Pen Plus and Wireless Keyboard, though these are sold separately.