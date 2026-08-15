Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection: Tom Holland's film sees boost on Independence Day

New Delhi:

The recently released superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, had a strong run at the Indian box office following its release on July 30. After an impressive opening weekend and a solid second weekend, during which the film broke several records, its collections have now started to slow down.

The film, however, witnessed an uptick in earnings on its 18th day, with the August 15 holiday helping its collections. The release of two new Hindi films this week may also have contributed to the decline in its weekday earnings.

How much did Spider-Man: Brand New Day earn in its first week?

Released in India on July 30, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with Rs 60.60 crore. The film went on to collect Rs 334.75 crore in its first week.

Its day-wise collections during the opening week were:

Day 1: Rs 60.60 crore

Day 2: Rs 49.35 crore

Day 3: Rs 70.35 crore

Day 4: Rs 77.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 23.80 crore

Day 6: Rs 21.75 crore

Day 7: Rs 17 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees drop in second week

Collections declined in the second week, although the film continued to maintain a healthy pace. It earned Rs 108.65 crore during its second week, less than half of its first-week collection. The film earned Rs 15 crore on the second Friday, while collections doubled to Rs 30 crore on Saturday. The second Sunday brought another rise, with the film collecting Rs 34.70 crore.

Its collections fell sharply with the start of the working week. Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 7.60 crore on the second Monday, Rs 8.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.45 crore on Wednesday and Rs 5.40 crore on Thursday.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day gets Independence Day boost

The film's third week began on a quieter note. On its third Friday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 3.90 crore. However, collections improved on August 15, which was its third Saturday. The Independence Day holiday helped the film collect Rs 5.20 crore, an increase over the previous day's figure.

With this, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has taken its total India collection to Rs 452.50 crore. The film's third-week performance will now depend on how well it holds through the remaining weekend, particularly with new Hindi releases competing for screens and audiences.

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