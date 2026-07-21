iPhone 18 Pro could get Apple's biggest chip upgrade yet with 2nm A20 Pro processor

New Delhi:

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro is already getting plenty of buzz ahead of its official launch. As per recent reports from industry sources, it was claimed that Apple is gearing up to launch its A20 Pro chipset with this model – a major leap forward compared to what’s inside today’s flagship iPhones.

If these leaks hold up, the A20 Pro won’t be just another incremental speed bump. Apple’s apparently shifting to a next-gen manufacturing process and a whole new chip packaging design, both aimed at real-world boosts: more speed, better efficiency, and a noticeable jump in AI performance.

A20 Pro could be Apple’s first 2nm smartphone chip

The A20 Pro’s top selling point is expected to be the use of TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process. Currently, Apple’s latest chips sit on a 3nm node, but shrinking down to 2nm lets them cram in way more transistors without making the chip physically bigger. That means you get faster performance and less power drain—always a winning combo.

What’s that do for you? Quicker app launches. Smoother multitasking. Stronger gaming. Longer battery life. Better efficiency across the board. The jump from 3nm to 2nm could be the most exciting chip upgrade Apple’s made in years.

WMCM packaging could be a game changer

Apple is also rumoured to be rolling out Wafer Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging. Instead of the usual approach, WMCM packs the CPU, memory, and Neural Engine closer together inside the processor package itself.

This tight integration brings some big advantages. Faster communication between components, higher memory bandwidth, and improved thermal management mean the chip stays both powerful and efficient. You also get faster speeds and less wasted energy. If you’re into gaming, heavy multitasking, or AI-powered apps, you’ll probably notice things running a whole lot smoother.

A big boost for Apple intelligence

The A20 Pro should seriously upgrade Apple Intelligence, too. With speedier memory access and greater processing efficiency, the chipset can run larger AI models directly on your device—without constantly pinging a cloud server.

You win in several ways: instant AI responses, better privacy, less need for a constant Internet connection, longer battery life, and more impressive on-device AI features. Apple’s upgraded Siri should feel snappier and smarter, handling complex requests and context way better than before.

Apple still silent on the A20 Pro

Apple has not said a word about the A20 Pro yet or shared any details about the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. For now, all this info comes from supply chain leaks and industry chatter—which means things could always change before launch day.

The iPhone 18 series should formally debut later this year, when Apple will finally lay out all the details: what’s inside the A20 Pro chip, what Apple Intelligence can do, and all the other hardware surprises.

If even half these leaks are accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro could be Apple’s biggest jump in years—especially for people craving top-tier performance, longer battery life, and next-gen AI smarts.