Amid reports of sailors jumping off USS Abraham Lincoln, US dispatches replacement warship to Middle East

Washington:

The United States is preparing to deploy the aircraft carrier USS George Washington to the Middle East, where it will replace the USS Abraham Lincoln amid growing concerns over the impact of the Lincoln's prolonged deployment on its crew, who have reportedly tried to jump off in a bid to escape deployment at sea.

The USS George Washington recently departed Da Nang, Vietnam, and has since transited through the Singapore Strait and the Strait of Malacca on its way to the Indian Ocean, according to US Navy statements and officials familiar with the carrier's movements. US officials told The Wall Street Journal that the change is part of a previously scheduled rotation and is not directly linked to the situation aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

The deployment change comes as lawmakers and military families have raised concerns about reports of deteriorating conditions aboard the Lincoln after sailors spent more than 250 days at sea. Reports have suggested that crew members have experienced severe exhaustion and worsening living conditions during the unusually lengthy mission.

There have also been allegations that several sailors attempted to go overboard during the deployment. According to reports, at least one sailor was prevented from doing so by a fellow crew member.

The nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln, carrying nearly 5,000 sailors and Marines, departed San Diego on November 21 for what was originally intended to be a Pacific deployment. However, the carrier was redirected to the Middle East after the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict on February 28.

Lawmakers have noted that the vessel has spent more than 200 consecutive days at sea without a port call, placing unprecedented pressure on both the crew and the Navy's operational capabilities.

Concerns over the sailors' mental health have intensified in recent weeks. During a meeting in San Diego attended by about 200 family members, relatives questioned acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao and senior naval officials about the deployment and the lack of a clear timeline for the crew's return.

Family members have also reported shortages of basic supplies and deteriorating living conditions aboard the carrier. Senator Richard Blumenthal said he had received complaints about shortages of essential supplies, contaminated water, plumbing failures, safety issues, worsening mental health and major disruptions to the mail system. Additional complaints included mould, malfunctioning toilets, extended periods without hot water and shortages of food and personal hygiene products.

The US Navy has disputed claims that there has been a significant rise in suicidal thoughts or suicide attempts among the crew. Officials have maintained that sailors continue to have access to counsellors, chaplains, clean drinking water and adequate meals.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also dismissed reports describing poor living conditions aboard the carrier, saying the situation had been "completely misrepresented." However, the Navy acknowledged that the conflict had disrupted traditional supply networks in the Middle East, resulting in delays in the delivery of food, hygiene supplies and mail.

Meanwhile, the USS George Washington and its accompanying strike group continue their journey toward the region as the United States maintains a substantial naval presence amid ongoing tensions with Iran and concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

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