Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. India
  3. 7 dead, 13 injured as water, debris enter tunnel in Uttarakhand's Chamoli; 2 still trapped | Updates

7 dead, 13 injured as water, debris enter tunnel in Uttarakhand's Chamoli; 2 still trapped | Updates

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

The incident left seven people dead after water and debris entered an under-construction tunnel at Pipalkoti in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Two people are still trapped and a rescue operation is underway for them.

Rescue operation underway at Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
Rescue operation underway at Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Image Source : ANI
Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

At least seven people lost their lives and 13 others sustained injuries after water and debris entered an under-construction tunnel at a hydroelectric project site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, said officials on Friday.  The incident happened at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) in Pipalkoti on Thursday evening.

According to officials, water and debris suddenly entered the tunnel where the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) was conducting the construction, leaving at least 22 people trapped after which a large rescue operation was launched that involved the police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the local administration.

Later, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and teams of Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also deployed.

Of the 22 people, 20 were rescued and taken to the district hospital. However, seven of them lost their lives.

"A total of 19 people were brought here from THDC; seven of them have been declared dead at the hospital, while 13 arrived in relatively stable condition. We have admitted 10 of them. One young man, whose condition was somewhat unstable, has been referred to the Base Hospital in Srinagar," news agency ANI quoted Dr Ayush as saying.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Chamoli Chamoli District Uttarakhand
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From India

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\