7 dead, 13 injured as water, debris enter tunnel in Uttarakhand's Chamoli; 2 still trapped | Updates

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

At least seven people lost their lives and 13 others sustained injuries after water and debris entered an under-construction tunnel at a hydroelectric project site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, said officials on Friday. The incident happened at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) in Pipalkoti on Thursday evening.

According to officials, water and debris suddenly entered the tunnel where the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) was conducting the construction, leaving at least 22 people trapped after which a large rescue operation was launched that involved the police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the local administration.

Later, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and teams of Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also deployed.

Of the 22 people, 20 were rescued and taken to the district hospital. However, seven of them lost their lives.

"A total of 19 people were brought here from THDC; seven of them have been declared dead at the hospital, while 13 arrived in relatively stable condition. We have admitted 10 of them. One young man, whose condition was somewhat unstable, has been referred to the Base Hospital in Srinagar," news agency ANI quoted Dr Ayush as saying.