Tamil Nadu CM Vijay writes to PM Modi, urges Lok Sabha cap at 543, implementing women's quota

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to introduce Constitutional amendments to permanently retain the strength of the Lok Sabha at 543 members.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Vijay referred to the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 12, 2026, concerning the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies and the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women.

According to the Chief Minister, the Assembly resolution called for the total strength of the Lok Sabha to be permanently fixed at 543 seats. It also recommended that the current distribution of seats among states should remain unchanged.

Vijay said the resolution further urged the Union government to ensure the implementation of one-third reservation for women in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and in subsequent Assembly elections.

"I enclose a copy of the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. I kindly request you to consider the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and bring in necessary Constitutional amendments in this regard," Vijay said in his letter.

Demilitation resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The issue was discussed in the Assembly amid concerns that southern states could lose parliamentary representation after the next Census if the existing provisions governing seat allocation under Article 81(2)(a) are applied.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Tamil Nadu had previously experienced a reduction in parliamentary representation when its number of Lok Sabha seats was reduced from 41 to 39 in 1967.

The proposal received support from the principal opposition party, the DMK, as well as the ruling TVK's allies, the CPI and the CPI(M).

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said his party had consistently taken pioneering initiatives over the years to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests on the issue of delimitation.

The Assembly resolution argued that any delimitation exercise based on the population recorded after 1971 that alters the current distribution of seats would unfairly affect southern states. It maintained that states that successfully implemented population control measures, achieved economic growth and invested in healthcare and public welfare should not be penalised through a reduction in parliamentary representation.

With inputs from PTI

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